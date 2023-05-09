The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Lincoln man killed in stabbing

A 59-year-old Lincoln man is dead and his 40-year-old stepson is in jail after a stabbing Sunday in northeast Lincoln, according to police.

Police found Mark Kruger unresponsive with a puncture wound to his chest after they responded to a home near 63rd Street and Baldwin Avenue at about 7 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a news conference Monday morning.

Officers provided first aid at the scene before rescue crews took Kruger to a local hospital, where he died, Ewins said.

Police arrested his stepson, 40-year-old Joseph Kruger, also of Lincoln, at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln Children's Zoo welcomes new babies

And the Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced the birth of two cotton-top tamarin babies, born to mom Challa and dad Emison.

The twins were born on April 14.

Cotton-top tamarins live in groups of eight to 18 individuals with one dominant breeding pair. The rest of the troop is made up of offspring and a few subordinates, and the troop helps care for the infants.

Challa and Emison will both help care for the infants, taking turns carrying them for about six months.

State soccer kicks off

The high school state soccer tournament kicked off Monday in Omaha, and three city boys teams were on the Day One schedule. Lincoln East lost to top-ranked Gretna, and Lincoln Southeast fell to Papillion-La Vista South in the following match.

The city’s top-ranked team, Lincoln Southwest, opened its tournament against Columbus. Find out how the Silver Hawks fared, along with more updates from the tournament, online.

That’s it for Tuesday, May 9th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and We’ll see you back here tomorrow.