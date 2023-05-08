The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:
Lincoln Marathon
Nearly
250 National Guard airmen and soldiers from across the United States ran in the Lincoln Marathon Sunday morning, just shy of the Guard's 290 all-time record.
And this year, for the first time since 1987, the National Guard was represented by runners from all 50 states, the three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
The 46th annual sold-out marathon ran its way through the Capital City’s streets with divisions for all ages and abilities.
See photos and additional coverage ranging from the 1-mile Mayor’s Run on Saturday to the 26.2 full marathon Sunday. Career Academy student's vision
After a classmate died by suicide, Lincoln East senior Blake Allen wanted to raise awareness around mental health for his welding capstone project at The Career Academy.
When he’s finished, his project will be a giant word, spelled out in welded metal, conveying some kind of message. Each letter in the word — standing about 3-4 feet high — would be placed throughout Lincoln, inviting the public on a scavenger hunt of sorts.
So far, he's welded the first two-dimensional block letters of the word, which Allen doesn't want to reveal publicly until it's finished.
Big turnaround
And, Parkview Christian has won three state titles in the past two academic years, 2022’s D-2 boys basketball title, 2022’s D-6 football title and 2023’s D-2 boys basketball title.
But 15 years ago, the Patriots' current reality would have been a far-fetched fever dream. Both football and boys basketball teams were winless that season.
It's been a years-long process to turn Parkview Christian around, but Amie Just features
five people who've become the face of the Patriots' recent success.
Thursday, May 8
Photos: Scenes from the 2023 Lincoln Marathon
Lisa Urnaitis, from Arizona (middle), a member of the National Guard, smiles while racing down North 10th Street during the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Fans cheer as racers cross the finish line of the full and half Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Mallary Weingaertner (left) and Leah Bostwick, both from Nebraska, smile while starting their half-marathon treks from Memorial Stadium during the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Aaron Schaff, from Nebraska, holds up his arms while cheering to the crowd before crossing the finish line of the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A trio of fans cheer as racers cross the finish line of the half and full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hirut Guangul, from Colorado, smiles after being the first woman to cross the finish line of the full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Noah Rasmussen, from Nebraska, smiles after crossing the finish line as the overall winner of the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Noah Rasmussen, from Nebraska, raises his arms before crossing the finish line as the overall winner of the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
The Nebraska National Guard sets off to the start the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon runners start the race amid smoke from the starting cannon on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Kathee Sanchez, 70, races toward the finish line of the full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kevin Partch, from Nebraska, begins his half-marathon trek with the start line falling behind in the distance on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Leah Chohon, from Nebraska, races along N 10th St. during the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Stephanie Bertagnoli, from Nebraska, smiles while crossing the finish line after completing the full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kouassi Occansey, from Nebraska, smiles after crossing the finish line of the full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kouassi Occansey, from Nebraska, races toward the finish line of the full Lincoln Marathon as an American flag waves in the spring wind on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Blake Ziegler, from Nebraska, races toward the finish line of the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
