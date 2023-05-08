The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:

Lincoln Marathon

Nearly 250 National Guard airmen and soldiers from across the United States ran in the Lincoln Marathon Sunday morning, just shy of the Guard's 290 all-time record.

And this year, for the first time since 1987, the National Guard was represented by runners from all 50 states, the three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

The 46th annual sold-out marathon ran its way through the Capital City’s streets with divisions for all ages and abilities. See photos and additional coverage ranging from the 1-mile Mayor’s Run on Saturday to the 26.2 full marathon Sunday.

Career Academy student's vision

After a classmate died by suicide, Lincoln East senior Blake Allen wanted to raise awareness around mental health for his welding capstone project at The Career Academy.

When he’s finished, his project will be a giant word, spelled out in welded metal, conveying some kind of message. Each letter in the word — standing about 3-4 feet high — would be placed throughout Lincoln, inviting the public on a scavenger hunt of sorts.

"I wanted to do something different than what everyone else was doing," Allen said.

So far, he's welded the first two-dimensional block letters of the word, which Allen doesn't want to reveal publicly until it's finished.

Big turnaround

And, Parkview Christian has won three state titles in the past two academic years, 2022’s D-2 boys basketball title, 2022’s D-6 football title and 2023’s D-2 boys basketball title.

But 15 years ago, the Patriots' current reality would have been a far-fetched fever dream. Both football and boys basketball teams were winless that season.

It's been a years-long process to turn Parkview Christian around, but Amie Just features five people who've become the face of the Patriots' recent success.

That’s it for Thursday, May 8. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

