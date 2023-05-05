The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:

Diocese of Lincoln

The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln and other faith-based organizations have backed out of this year's Give to Lincoln Day over concerns about an anti-discrimination requirement officials say goes against their beliefs.

The diocese announced last month it was pulling out of the annual giving day on May 24 because of a policy change that requires nonprofits to affirm they do not discriminate based on factors including sexual orientation in hiring matters.

In an April column posted to the diocese's website, Bishop James Conley said the policy change from the Lincoln Community Foundation, which puts on the event, does not "align with the tenets of the Catholic faith."

In response, Conley said diocesan organizations would pursue their separate fundraising efforts, including a Lincoln Catholic Schools Day of Giving.

Standoff death

A 49-year-old Lincoln man died Thursday morning after he shot himself while barricaded in his north Lincoln home amid an hourslong standoff with police, according to the authorities.

The man, who authorities did not identify as they work to notify his family, had barricaded himself in his home near 27th and Holdrege streets after police tried to serve a search warrant on his home around midnight.

Police initially responded to the man's house shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, after the man had made verbal threats of violence toward a local school and a city department, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Houchin said the man's death is considered to have happened in police custody, meaning a grand jury will be convened to investigate the events that led up to his death and determine if police acted criminally in the standoff.

Wallace nears finish line

And, Nebraska softball pitcher Courtney Wallace will participate in the team’s senior day festivities for the second straight year. This time, however, will be the last.

The Papillion-La Vista High School graduate is wrapping up a five-year career with the Huskers – and she saved her best for last.

Wallace told Nebraska she wanted to pitch “until her arm fell off this season,” and she’s been the Huskers’ most steady option inside the circle.

That’s it for Friday, May 5. We’ll see you back here on Monday.

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023