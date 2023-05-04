The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:

Pillen pledges funds

Advocates for individuals with developmental disabilities say languishing reimbursement rates for care providers who work in community-based settings have created a “crisis of care” in Nebraska.

Staff shortages and high turnover rates among independent providers have resulted in more than 2,400 people in Nebraska who qualify for a developmental disability waiver to be placed on a wait list. Those individuals wait nine years on average to begin receiving adequate care.

Low provider rates caused $42.6 million to be left on the table last year with $96 million on track this year, said Edison McDonald, executive director of the Arc of Nebraska.

But on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Pillen agreed to make a one-time stabilization payment to cover a funding gap for service providers in order to allow them to raise pay and hire more staff this year.

Drought disaster

Drought conditions have gotten so bad in Lancaster County that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared it a disaster area along with 12 other Nebraska counties.

The designation makes agricultural producers eligible for emergency loans for losses caused by drought, which can be used for purposes such as paying to replace equipment or livestock or refinancing debts.

This most recent announcement expands drought disaster designations to more than two-thirds of the state's counties. Last month, the department designated 55 counties as primary disaster areas.

Recruiting trail

And, the Nebraska football team’s assistant coaches are working the recruiting trail this week.

One player on their mind goes by the nickname Speedy. And, yes, he can run. William Speedy Nettles fits the bill of what the Huskers have been looking for as he is a sprinter for his Texas high school’s track team.

Another key piece of the puzzle is Dylan Raiola, the prized quarterback recruit that welcomed Nebraska coaches Marcus Satterfield and his uncle Donovan Raiola to town this week.

That’s it for Thursday, May 4. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Photos: Scenes from Lincoln's May 2 General Election