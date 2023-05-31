Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Lincoln Airport unveils new terminal

The Lincoln Airport on Tuesday held a public open house unveiling the first phase of a $55 million terminal expansion and renovation.

The project includes new gates, a consolidated security checkpoint and other upgrades.

Officials hope the 35,000-square-foot addition will help boost passenger numbers back to their pre-pandemic levels.

Through the first four months of the year, the airport has had slightly more than 75,000 passengers, a 53% increase over the same period in 2022.

ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit

Two organizations filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking a court order to block the enforcement of recently passed restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care in Nebraska.

The ACLU of Nebraska filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court on behalf of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and Dr. Sarah Traxler, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

The bill from Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth implemented a ban on certain health care procedures for transgender youths in Nebraska. In an unusual move, state lawmakers attached an amendment banning abortion 12 weeks after a woman's last period when LB574 was on final reading.

The ACLU of Nebraska said the "hurried legislative effort to enact new limits on abortion access and gender-affirming care" ignored hundreds of Nebraskans who protested the move, as well as more than 1,000 physicians and other health care providers who signed a letter opposing it.

Busy month ahead for Husker football

Expect Nebraska football’s facilities to be a hub of activity this month as key 2024 recruits arrive on campus for official visits.

Nebraska will host seven days of football camps and send coaches to three satellite camps this month, in addition to bringing in 20-30 recruits for official visits.

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters earlier this month “We’re going to go down to Texas for camps and we’re going to do them here. We’re going to work in June.”

That's it for Wednesday, May 31st.