Juveniles pulled from center

The state removed at least four juveniles from the Lancaster County Youth Services Center on Wednesday over a dispute about the daily rate the state pays to house them. Others are likely to be moved in the coming days.

Lancaster County officials said they were “disappointed and saddened by the recent drastic and rash decision” to remove the young people and house them farther away from their families, services, attorneys and the court system.

The rate issue isn’t new. County officials have said for years the state's per diem rate doesn’t fully cover the cost to house young people, and that taxpayers shouldn't have to subsidize a cost the state is mandated to pay.

On Wednesday, the state was paying the county to house 14 young people. By Thursday afternoon, four of them had been moved to other facilities. The goal is to have all 14 moved by the end of the week.

Memorial Day travel

More than 40 million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, and plenty of Nebraskans will be among them.

Of that number, more than 3 million are expected to come from a region including Nebraska, which is up from 2.8 million last year.

Nationally, a gallon of gas costs about $1 less than it did at this time last year. Statewide and in Lincoln, gas is about 80 cents cheaper than it was a year ago.

The Nebraska State Patrol plans to have extra officers to patrol the state’s roads for the holiday weekend. And, as a reminder, motorists cruising this weekend in Lincoln will notice substantive changes to traffic flow on O Street.

Nebraska basketball roster

Finally, the Nebraska men’s basketball roster will get a sense of clarity next week when the NBA draft deadline arrives.

Keisei Tominaga will have to decide on staying in the Draft pool or returning to Nebraska. Another question for the Huskers is if they will try to add one more player this offseason.

Also, Nebraska is going to play in Spain in late July, and it remains uncertain if Josiah Allick or Juwan Gary will be able to play.

