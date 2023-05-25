Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Family of trans youth considering leaving Nebraska

Like thousands of high school juniors across Nebraska, Nola Rhea will make a big decision about her future in the coming months.

The 17-year-old is enrolled in the academically rigorous International Baccalaureate program at Lincoln High School. She participated in debate and scored a 33 on the ACT, putting her in the 99th percentile nationally.

A resume like that would likely qualify Rhea for a Regents Scholarship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, allowing her to attend what she described as her long-time dream school tuition-free to pursue an education in political science.

With the passage of LB574 last week, the puberty blockers and hormone therapy Rhea has been taking since she began her transition more than two years ago could soon become illegal in Nebraska. The uncertainty has led Rhea and her mother to reassess their lives and consider leaving the state.

Lawmakers pass LB753

Nebraskans will soon have the opportunity to get tax incentives for donating to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools under a bill passed in the Legislature Wednesday.

Lawmakers passed LB753 in a 33-11 vote, sending it to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk to be signed into law.

The bill will provide tax credits for individuals and entities making donations to scholarship funds intended to help students attend private and parochial schools. Under the bill, $25 million will be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits will grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Plenty at stake for Nebraska baseball

And, Nebraska baseball has plenty at stake this week at the Big Ten tournament, and it hoped to start on the right foot in front of a pro-Husker crowd yesterday in Omaha.

The number four-seeded Huskers opened play against number five Rutgers. Nebraska struck first on Charlie Fischer’s three-run home run in the first inning to give pitcher Emmett Olson an early lead.

