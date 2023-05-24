The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories.

O Street changes

One year after a crash on Lincoln's O Street killed two women and injured 20 others who had gathered for an unsanctioned cruise event, changes are coming to the roadway this weekend.

Motorists will not be able to turn across O Street onto 50th Street — the road that runs alongside the west side of HyVee — at any point over the weekend. That's according to Dan Carpenter, the city's traffic engineering manager, who said turns will also be restricted at 52nd Street, where disaster struck last year.

Cruisers or commuters hoping to turn on 52nd will have to wait for a green arrow, rather than the flashing yellow arrow that normally controls traffic there.

The city will also alter the timing of O Street's traffic signals throughout the nighttime hours of the weekend in an effort to keep traffic flowing.

Give to Lincoln Day

The Lincoln Community Foundation’s day of generosity has returned once again.

Today marks the 12th annual Give to Lincoln Day -- a 24-hour event encouraging philanthropy in Lancaster County for the community to give back to a variety of local causes. There are nearly 460 charities participating this year, down from last year’s 479. The total includes 35 nonprofits that are participating for the first time.

In the past 11 years, Give to Lincoln Day has raised $50 million. Last year alone, more than 27,500 individual donations generated $8 million. This year, they hope to meet or exceed that number.

Husker Athletics

And, Nebraska regents have proposed putting Husker Athletics under the purview of the system president.

Two University of Nebraska Board of Regents members have proposed making system President Ted Carter responsible for providing policy direction and oversight to Husker Athletics.

The change would put regents closer to the decision-making process of the athletics office.

The proposed bylaw revision will go before regents at a special meeting on May 31 as an informational item. It will then be put to a vote of the board on June 22.

