Pillen signs law limiting abortion, trans health care
Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday signed into law a bill that enacts a 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska along with new restrictions on gender-affirming medical care for youths under 19.
Pillen hailed the legislation, which was enacted last week after a session-long battle over abortion rights and efforts to limit medical procedures for transgender youths.
He said the bill, which was enacted on a 33-15 vote, sends a signal that “abortion is unthinkable in Nebraska.”
Former Southern Miss president names UNL chancellor
And the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Monday named Rodney D. Bennett as the priority candidate to become the 21st chancellor of the university.
Bennett is a 30-year veteran of higher education and former president of the University of Southern Mississippi. NU President Ted Carter named him to the position following a six-month search.
He’ll be the first African-American chancellor at UNL.
Nebraska softball seniors reflect on time at NU
And the Nebraska softball team almost pulled off a magical run through the Stillwater Regional over the weekend, but instead saw its season end in a 5-2 loss to Oklahoma State.
It marked the end of the road for Husker seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder, who both had their fingerprints on a program turnaround.
After the loss, coach Rhonda Revelle said, “It’s been quite a journey to get back to here, and these two young women are a big reason that we are back here.”
Read Wilson Moore’s full story at JournalStar.com/sports.
That’s it for Tuesday, May 23. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.