The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Pillen signs law limiting abortion, trans health care

Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday signed into law a bill that enacts a 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska along with new restrictions on gender-affirming medical care for youths under 19.

Pillen hailed the legislation, which was enacted last week after a session-long battle over abortion rights and efforts to limit medical procedures for transgender youths.

He said the bill, which was enacted on a 33-15 vote, sends a signal that “abortion is unthinkable in Nebraska.”

Former Southern Miss president names UNL chancellor

And the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Monday named Rodney D. Bennett as the priority candidate to become the 21st chancellor of the university.

Bennett is a 30-year veteran of higher education and former president of the University of Southern Mississippi. NU President Ted Carter named him to the position following a six-month search.

He’ll be the first African-American chancellor at UNL.

Nebraska softball seniors reflect on time at NU

And the Nebraska softball team almost pulled off a magical run through the Stillwater Regional over the weekend, but instead saw its season end in a 5-2 loss to Oklahoma State.

It marked the end of the road for Husker seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder, who both had their fingerprints on a program turnaround.

After the loss, coach Rhonda Revelle said, “It’s been quite a journey to get back to here, and these two young women are a big reason that we are back here.”

Read Wilson Moore’s full story at JournalStar.com/sports.

That’s it for Tuesday, May 23. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.