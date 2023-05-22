The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories.

'A constant battle'

Three years after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer placed a focus on racial diversity in law enforcement, the four major police police agencies in Lincoln largely tout more diverse ranks than they did in 2020.

The Lincoln Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department all employ more officers of color than they did in 2020, according to agency staffing data. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has the same number of deputies of color as it did three years ago.

But for the agencies that have made gains in diversity, the increases have been marginal. And they have come as the agencies' ranks as a whole have largely downsized due to ongoing recruiting challenges faced by law enforcement -- which Sheriff Terry Wagner called "a constant battle."

Species series featured

National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore began his Photo Ark project in Lincoln, his home city, 17 years ago.

The Photo Ark project started with an ambitious goal: to photograph every species living in the care of humans in zoos, sanctuaries and aquariums.

Sartore has traveled to more than 50 countries to photograph the mammals and reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates and birds and fish that live there.

And now, there’s another announcement coming — 20 of them will be on stamps.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Postal Service announced the release of Endangered Species Forever Stamps that bear Sartore’s Photo Ark images.

Summer science camps

And, the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is bringing back its summer science camps after a hiatus last year.

The weeklong camps kick off May 31 and run through Aug. 4, with each week centered on a different aspect of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The camps, open to all students entering first through sixth grades, will take place at Pound Middle School. Themes will include exploring the artistry of animal adaptions at the Lincoln Children's Zoo; a water park week; and food science, where students create their own ice cream flavor.

That’s it for Monday, May 22. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here on Monday.