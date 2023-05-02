The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Man shot by police

One person was hospitalized Monday afternoon after he was shot by Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol investigators in a west Lincoln parking lot, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Monday when three members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force confronted a white man who had been following them near Northwest 27th and West O streets, Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin said.

At least one State Patrol trooper and one Lincoln Police officer shot at the armed man, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital following the shooting, authorities told reporters Monday afternoon.

The man, who has not been identified, was in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Authorities are expected to provide an update at a news conference Tuesday morning, which will be broadcast live at Journal Star dot com.

Drought reaches Lancaster County

And for the first time in a decade, Lancaster County is experiencing severe drought conditions.

The latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed 45% of the state is now in extreme drought or worse, including the western half of Lancaster County and part of Lincoln.

The last time any part of Lancaster County was in extreme drought was in April 2013, at the tail end of one of the worst droughts in the state's history.

Becker to walk on for Huskers

And a former Omaha Skutt football player is betting on himself by picking the home-state Huskers over potential scholarship offers.

Caden Becker announced Monday he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Nebraska. After going to Wyoming to play quarterback, he is now changing positions.

Nebraska thinks he will fit in as a tight end and H-back. And, maybe he hasn’t played his last snap as a quarterback after all. He says Husker coaches mentioned the idea of playing QB in specific situations.

And remember — it’s Election Day. Polls are open in Lincoln from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com.

That’s it for Monday, May 2nd. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.