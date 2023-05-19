The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana
With a bill to legalize cannabis for medical use in Nebraska stuck in committee, medical marijuana advocates will try to put the issue before voters for the
third straight election cycle.
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana filed two initiatives with the Secretary of State’s office on Thursday with the goal of qualifying the measure for the November 2024 general election ballot.
Two separate petitions have identical language to a pair of measures that were circulated in 2022. Both seek to force the Legislature to change state statute and legalize cannabis for medical use instead of amend the state constitution.
Shania Twain’s Lincoln concert
Country superstar
Shania Twain will take Pinnacle Bank Arena’s stage tonight for her “Queen of Me” tour.
We caught up with Twain ahead of her Lincoln show. She said she’ll be sharing a mix of songs from her just-released album, some rarely performed “deep cuts” and late ‘90s hits like “Up,” “You’re Still the One” and the smash “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” that made her an international superstar.
The Lincoln Police Department said it will restrict traffic in the Haymarket for the concert from 9th Street starting at 6 p.m. Tune into Journal Star dot com after the show ends to read our review.
Nebraska softball
The Huskers feel a sense of familiarity traveling to Stillwater again, but if they want to stay long, they will likely need to break a hitting slump.
Coach Rhonda Revelle said the team is working on its hitting, saying QUOTE “There’s no stone that’s not going unturned in practice.”
Nebraska plays Wichita State at 6 p.m. tonight,
tune in for live game updates.
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet
Blair's Nolan Slominski celebrates as he wins the Class B boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norris' Ellie Thomas celebrates as she wins the Class B girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blair's Nolan Slominski rests against the fencing after he won the Class B boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly anchor Austin Neddenreip (left) reacts after finishing first and setting a state meet record in the Class B boys 400-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bennington's Emma Anibal (right) celebrates with friends after Bennington's Kennedy Wade broke the state record in the Class B girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bennington's Emma Anibal (middle) celebrates with friends after Bennington's Kennedy Wade (not pictured) broke the state record in the Class B girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies (middle) shares a smile alongside Columbus' Elizabeth Wehmhoff (left) after winning the Class A girls 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies crosses the finish line to win the Class A girls 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Jordyn Williams competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Seward's Kalen Knott vaults over the bar during the Class B boys pole vault competition at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Jordyn Williams hits the and while competing in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Scott vaults over the bar in the Class B boys pole vault competition at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Beatrice's Jaelynne Kosmos competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode competes in the Class A boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Ali Jacobs leaps over the bar during the Class A girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Donald DeFrand Jr. competes in the Class A long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sara Iburg competes in the Class A girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Lauren Gerdes leaps over the bar while competing in the Class B girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Boone Central's Claire Primrose competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Scott vaults over the bar while competing in the Class B boys pole vault at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Claire Hellbusch leaps over the bar during the Class A girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Blair's Myles Jackson reacts after he sets a record in the Class B boys 100 meter dash final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Denis Chapman leads the pack during the Class A boys 800 meter final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice anchor Avery Barnard (center) celebrates as she finishes first during heat one of the Class B girls 4x100 relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jordyn Wissing finishes ahead of other runners in the Class A girls 800 meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster and Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos leap over hurdles during the Class A girls 100-meter hurdles final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere waves to the crowd as he walks toward the finish line in the Class B boys 200 meter dash final, after he sustained an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Davieian Williams' hair flies as he does a quick warm up before of the Class A boys 4x100 meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens (right) is embraced by fellow runner Scottsbluff's Paige Horne after she finished first in the Class B girls 100 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) competes in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone leaps over the final hurdle in the Class A boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone reacts after finishing first in the Class A boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) celebrates after he finishes first in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens lifts her arms in victory after finishing first in the Class B girls 100 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies runs in the Class A girls 100 meter dash final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blair's Myles Jackson reacts as he finishes first in the Class B boys 100 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Braxton Smith celebrates after placing first in the Class B boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere jokingly reacts to to seeing his final time on the scoreboard as he walks toward the finish line in the Class B boys 200 meter dash, after he sustained an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Katie Shafer reacts after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens celebrates her second gold medal after finishing first in the Class B girls 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Miles grins after he places first in the Class A boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A quote written on the inside arm of Norris' Delaney Leyden is seen at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kearney's Jack Dahlgren celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place during the Class A 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson (center) is given a group hug after she finishes the Class B girls 200 meter dash, despite suffering an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Competitors huddle together to pray ahead of the 1,600 meter final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Crieghton Prep's Jack Gillogly poses for the camera as he finishes first in the Class A boys 200 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Miles (left) races ahead of the competition during the Class A boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Boone Central's Jackson Roberts reacts after placing first by a thousandth of a second in the Class B boys 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
