The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana

With a bill to legalize cannabis for medical use in Nebraska stuck in committee, medical marijuana advocates will try to put the issue before voters for the third straight election cycle.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana filed two initiatives with the Secretary of State’s office on Thursday with the goal of qualifying the measure for the November 2024 general election ballot.

Two separate petitions have identical language to a pair of measures that were circulated in 2022. Both seek to force the Legislature to change state statute and legalize cannabis for medical use instead of amend the state constitution.

Shania Twain’s Lincoln concert

Country superstar Shania Twain will take Pinnacle Bank Arena’s stage tonight for her “Queen of Me” tour.

We caught up with Twain ahead of her Lincoln show. She said she’ll be sharing a mix of songs from her just-released album, some rarely performed “deep cuts” and late ‘90s hits like “Up,” “You’re Still the One” and the smash “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” that made her an international superstar.

The Lincoln Police Department said it will restrict traffic in the Haymarket for the concert from 9th Street starting at 6 p.m. Tune into Journal Star dot com after the show ends to read our review.

Nebraska softball

And, the Nebraska softball team will play an NCAA regional in Oklahoma for the second year in a row.

The Huskers feel a sense of familiarity traveling to Stillwater again, but if they want to stay long, they will likely need to break a hitting slump.

Coach Rhonda Revelle said the team is working on its hitting, saying QUOTE “There’s no stone that’s not going unturned in practice.”

Nebraska plays Wichita State at 6 p.m. tonight, tune in for live game updates.

That’s it for Friday, May 19. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet