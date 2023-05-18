The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories.

CenterPointe grand opening

Today is the grand opening of CenterPointe’s Campus for Health and WellBeing at 2202 South 11th Street, the former site of Trabert Hall.

The $27 million dollar transformation marks the end of a yearslong effort that has remade the building into a hub of Lincoln’s health care system. CenterPointe's chief executive Topher TOE-FUR Hansen hopes it will mark the beginning of a new era in local mental health and substance use care.

The facility is a modern community-focused space built for a wide range of mental health services complete with housing, workspace for care providers, an outpatient clinic, a pharmacy and an outdoor garden.

The ribbon cutting for the new facility is at 3 p.m., tours are available from 3 to 5 p.m. And, there will be food trucks and live music from 5 to 7 p.m.

StarTran resumes full-service hours

StarTran buses will soon resume full-service hours, which had been reduced because of staff shortages, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said.

StarTran’s fixed-route, VanLNK on-demand and paratransit services had been ending at 7 p.m. daily since August because of pandemic-related staffing shortages. On May 25th, those routes will again run until 10 p.m.

StarTran also announced that beginning June 1st, the one-way fee for StarTran’s VanLNK on-demand service will increase from $5 to $8 dollars.

East senior breaks meet record

And, On the first throw of the Class A boys shot put, East's Sam Cappos took down the 41-year-old state meet record set in 1982. Cappos' toss of 63 feet, 9¾ inches made him the first Class A thrower to clear 63 feet at the state meet.

Cappos finished the day with the two longest throws of the competition, and three of the top four. All four of his legal throws were over 60 feet.

It capped a two-year run that saw the Arizona State commit cement himself as one of the state's best in the weight throws.

