CenterPointe grand opening
Today is the
grand opening of CenterPointe’s Campus for Health and WellBeing at 2202 South 11th Street, the former site of Trabert Hall.
The $27 million dollar transformation marks the end of a yearslong effort that has remade the building into a hub of Lincoln’s health care system. CenterPointe's chief executive Topher TOE-FUR Hansen hopes it will mark the beginning of a new era in local mental health and substance use care.
The facility is a modern community-focused space built for a wide range of mental health services complete with housing, workspace for care providers, an outpatient clinic, a pharmacy and an outdoor garden.
The ribbon cutting for the new facility is at 3 p.m., tours are available from 3 to 5 p.m. And, there will be food trucks and live music from 5 to 7 p.m.
StarTran resumes full-service hours StarTran buses will soon resume full-service hours, which had been reduced because of staff shortages, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said.
StarTran’s fixed-route, VanLNK on-demand and paratransit services had been ending at 7 p.m. daily since August because of pandemic-related staffing shortages. On May 25th, those routes will again run until 10 p.m.
StarTran also announced that beginning June 1st, the one-way fee for StarTran’s VanLNK on-demand service will increase from $5 to $8 dollars.
East senior breaks meet record
And, On the first throw of the Class A boys shot put,
East's Sam Cappos took down the 41-year-old state meet record set in 1982. Cappos' toss of 63 feet, 9¾ inches made him the first Class A thrower to clear 63 feet at the state meet.
Cappos finished the day with the two longest throws of the competition, and three of the top four. All four of his legal throws were over 60 feet.
It capped a two-year run that saw the Arizona State commit cement himself as one of the state's best in the weight throws.
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 state track and field meet
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the girls discus event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Boone Central's Elle Webster clears the bar while competing in girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norfolk's Jackson Bos prepares to throw during shot put warmups on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Seward's Lovely Hibbert competes in the girls discus event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
York's Chloe Koch readies herself to jump in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A high jumper casts a shadow on the track as they compete on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
McCook's Adam Dugger kicks up sand as he lands in the pit while competing in the boys triple jump on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Mya Hibbard clears the bar as she competes in the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos competes in the boys shot put on the first day of the Class A state track and field meet Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese watches her pole fall as she tumbles toward the mat after her first attempt on pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese falls to the mat after her first attempt on pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Aurora's Carsen Staehr hits the sand while competing in the boys triple jump on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Alex Rice smiles after winning the Class B boys 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Girls run the Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
pole vaulters prepare to compete in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden embraces teammates after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wayne's Laura Hasemann is photographed through a bush of flowers as she rounds the far corner of the track during the girls 4x800 meter relay on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sidney's Karsyn Leeling jumps on her second attempt in during the girls long jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Daniel Kasparek runs the boys Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln High's Brynn Tlamka hugs Lincoln Southeast's Sophee Billips after competing in the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Leslie Dolson (157) runs the girls Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Karl Butler (159) runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Aurora's Jayden Slagle runs in the 4x800 meter relay on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Burke's Reed Emsick points to the ground after winning the Class A boys 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after the Spartans won the 3,200-meter relay at the Class A state track and field meet Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Cohen Burhoop attempts to clear the bar during the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans sit along the hill around Burke Stadium as they watch athletes compete on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Emma Steffensen reacts after finishing second in the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hailey Watermeier attempts to clear the bar on her final attempt of the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Lucas Steuter (170) runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Lucas Steuter leads the pack during the boys 4x800 meter relay race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A track official watches as competitors compete in the triple jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Ethan Olson runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shares a smile while crossing the finish line after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Boone Central's Jaxon Lipker clears the bar while competing in the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans and supporters sit along the hillside as Aurora's Ethan Ramaekers during the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Emma Steffensen runs the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Joel Feauto runs the boys Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Taylor Bredthauer lands in the sand pit after completing the girls long jump at the Class B state track and field meet Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Evan Brown embraces teammates after the Skyhawks finished fourth in the boys 4x800 during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shares a smile and raises her arms in celebration while crossing the finish line after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
the final group of pole vaulters huddle togther for a group hug after the field is narrowed down to one person in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Athletes keep pace in the pack that formed during the class A girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Nonic Oelling takes off from the starting blocks on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Seward's Tessa Greisen competes in the class B girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Vivian Dalton rest on the track in front of the recovery tent following her 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sprinters in the second heat of the class A boys 100 meter dash preliminary race sprint to the finish on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
York's Colin Pinneo catches his breath on the ground after running in the class B boys 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview's Ezra Stewart points to the sky after placing first in a class A boys 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
"Oh my God, you got second place," exclaims Meridee Ewert (left), mother of Ogallala's Lindee Henning (right), after Henning sets a school record in the girls class B 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
York's Kassidy Stuckey (right) leads the pack in the class B girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Vivian Dalton rounds the corner in the girls class A 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Riley Boonstra celebrates as he finishes first in the class B boys 3200 meter run finals on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Mia Murray (first right) warms up her legs with a few jumps alongside other runners before the class A girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Riley Boonstra celebrates as he finishes first in the class B boys 3200 meter run finals on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gerring's Madison Seiler keeps focused on the track as she runs in the class A girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Kiarra Fennell's hair flies back as she takes off from the starting blocks during a class A girls 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gretna's Blayke Moore is hugged by Bellevue West's Asher Jenkins following their class A boys 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Kendall Zavala competes in the class B girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
