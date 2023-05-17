The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories.

Pillen strikes basic-skills testing

Gov. Jim Pillen signed off Tuesday on eliminating basic-skills testing for new teachers, which many say is an unnecessary and burdensome requirement keeping educators out of the classroom.

Pillen said he would approve the repeal of Rule 23, which requires new teachers to take a basic-skills test before they can get their teaching certificate. The Nebraska State Board of Education already repealed the rule in March but was waiting on the governor's signature.

Pillen described repealing the requirement as an example of government getting out of the way.

Little-Atwood House

A piece of Lincoln’s history has a new owner – and a new purpose.

The grand mansion at 17th and G streets with big white pillars and a hint of mystery as to its architectural origins is now the home of a rehabilitation and counseling practice called Connecting Links.

The practice, which offers diagnosis, evaluation and treatment for people with mental health and substance abuse issues, was outgrowing its suite in the Haymarket. Its owner and therapist had admired the 7,000-square-foot neoclassical revival when it showed up for sale on Zillow.

And so she applied for a special permit to offer her services there and bought the home – and carriage house – for $675,000.

State track

And, the top athletes in the state will be at Burke Stadium in Omaha this week for the state track and field meet, which begins today.

There are plenty of names to follow from Lincoln, such as East's Sam Cappos in the shot put and Pius X's Kate Campos in the hurdles.

That's it for Wednesday, May 17.

