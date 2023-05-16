Mayor, City Council members sworn in

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four City Council members were sworn into office Monday afternoon. Gaylor Baird was reelected earlier this month, soundly defeating former state senator Suzanne Geist, and Councilman James Michael Bowers also retained his seat.

The two were joined at Monday’s ceremony by new faces on the council, including Republican Tom Duden and Democrats Justin Carlson and Brodey Weber. They will each serve four-year terms.

The Lincoln Board of Education also welcomed Piyush Srivastav as its newest member at the board’s annual reorganization meeting Monday. And Lanny Boswell was elected board president at Monday’s meeting.

Legislature to vote on transgender, abortion proposals

Conservative Nebraska lawmakers are taking an all-or-nothing bet by proposing to merge two of the legislative session's most contentious proposals. One bill would restrict abortion access and another would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

The unconventional move follows the failure by one vote last month to advance a bill that would have banned abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy.

Now, conservatives are backing an effort to amend the transgender health bill to include restricting abortion to 12 weeks of gestation.

The strategy sets up a vote on Tuesday that could give conservatives a win on both abortion and trans health care restrictions — or could see them lose on both.

Because both proposals have brought hundreds of protesters to the Capitol on the days they've been debated, there is speculation that large crowds could descend on Lincoln on Tuesday when the combination proposal is up for debate.

Rule changes coming for high-school hoops

High school basketball games will look a bit different next season after a significant rule change announced Monday.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced a rule change that eliminates the one-and-one free throw bonus and sets new foul limits each quarter.

Beginning in December, teams will shoot two free throws once reaching the five-foul bonus in each quarter, and fouls will reset each quarter.

NFHS director of sports Lindsey Atkinson said the rule changes will "Improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four."

That’s it for Tuesday, May 16th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.