Iconic gas station to move

As Lincoln's skyline changes, a longtime downtown gas station is going away.

Melichar's 66 Sales and Service, which opened at the corner of Ninth and P streets in 1969, will close its Haymarket location at the end of the day today. The gas station will be fully relocated to its new location at 4749 Normal Boulevard by Wednesday.

Just days before the gas station and auto shop will be vacated before being demolished to make room for more apartments and condos. "It's definitely a family business," Melichar's president Bruce Melichar said.

From the business side of things, the Melichars are going to be fine, Bruce says. But in the meantime, the family is battling the nostalgic pangs that come with a move no one ever wanted.

Chief Standing Bear honored on stamp

Before the May 12, 1879, landmark decision that determined he was entitled to the same constitutional rights as all Americans, Standing Bear was not even recognized as a person by the U.S. government.

On Friday, the 144th anniversary of a ruling that "an Indian is a person," the Ponca chief was honored as a civil rights icon by the same government that once denied his humanity.

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new Forever stamp bearing the civil rights leader's image at a first-day-of-issue celebration in downtown Lincoln.

Eighteen million Chief Standing Bear Forever stamps have been printed and will be put into circulation to celebrate the Ponca leader's legacy.

LPS speech tournament funding

And, Lincoln students and staff say budget cuts have made it harder for some to attend the National Speech and Debate Tournament.

Multiple students made an impassioned plea at Tuesday’s Lincoln Board of Education meeting, requesting Lincoln Public Schools reinstate the funding, citing the opportunities the tournament opens up for students. One student said nationals is the only way speech students can receive scholarships and get noticed by college recruiters.

The district’s associate superintendent for general administration and governmental relations said the district has never funded students to attend national tournaments. Unlike regular-season and state tournaments, national tournaments are not sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

LPS, has, however, covered the cost for coaches to attend, meaning the events were technically school-sponsored.

