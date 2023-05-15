Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.
Iconic gas station to move
As Lincoln's skyline changes, a longtime downtown gas station is going away.
Melichar's 66 Sales and Service, which opened at the corner of Ninth and P streets in 1969, will close its Haymarket location at the end of the day today. The gas station will be fully relocated to its new location at 4749 Normal Boulevard by Wednesday.
Just days before the gas station and auto shop will be vacated before being demolished to make room for more apartments and condos. "It's definitely a family business," Melichar's president Bruce Melichar said.
Multiple students made an impassioned plea at Tuesday’s Lincoln Board of Education meeting, requesting Lincoln Public Schools reinstate the funding, citing the opportunities the tournament opens up for students. One student said nationals is the only way speech students can receive scholarships and get noticed by college recruiters.
The district’s associate superintendent for general administration and governmental relations said the district has never funded students to attend national tournaments. Unlike regular-season and state tournaments, national tournaments are not sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
LPS, has, however, covered the cost for coaches to attend, meaning the events were technically school-sponsored.
That’s it for Monday, May 15. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Photos: Chief Standing Bear Forever stamp unveiled in downtown Lincoln