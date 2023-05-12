The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.
Country concert kickoff
Kenny Chesney is performing at the places that were instrumental in his rise to country superstardom and will be back in one of those cities Saturday night.
Lincoln is where Chesney first appeared 22 years ago, selling out Pershing Auditorium on one of his first headlining tours. Chesney returned to the Capital City two years later, playing a Nebraska State Fair concert at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
And he’ll be one of the few artists to have played Pinnacle Bank Arena three times. Chesney’s arena concert will be between a pair of Pinewood Bowl shows in
Lincoln’s summer concert season kickoff week. Lincoln man sentenced
A Lincoln man was sentenced to prison Thursday for causing the 2021 death of his neighbor, who fell down the stairs during a scuffle between them caught on video by neighbors through their peephole.
Timothy McPeak pleaded no contest to manslaughter for causing Luis Noguera Comas' death March 20, 2021 unintentionally during the assault.
A Lancaster County district judge ultimately sentenced McPeak to eight to 10 years in prison for what the judge called
a serious matter where someone lost their life. Kale Fountain's journey
The state’s high school leader in career home runs comes from a baseball household. And Kale Fountain’s family’s investment in the sport has already paid off in a big way with two Division One commitments.
Kale committed to Florida State when he was just 14 years old. But, this journey hasn’t been without adversity. The
Journal Star’s Luke Mullin has the story as we gear up for a week at the state baseball tournament.
That’s it for Friday, May 12. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here on Monday.
Top Journal Star photos for May 2023
Lincoln fighter Andrew Huffman is stuck in the face by Kwajuan Mensah during their bout in Dynasty Combat Sport's Annual Spring Brawl on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Ethan Korth (from left) and Conestoga's Kaden Simmerman and Rowdy Watson compete for the ball during the Class B boys state soccer tournament, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest runs to celebrate after defeating Lincoln Pius X in a penalty kick shootout at the Class A girls state soccer tournament Tuesday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Angel Arellanes (right) and Papillion-La Vista South's Brodie Anderson (16) clash during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Mid-Plains Community College's Casey Reis gets shaken off during a bull-riding event for the Cornhusker College Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Conestoga's Pelayo Biagioni lifts Jayden Widler on his shoulders to celebrate a 3-2 shootout win against Norris in the B-8 district championship on Saturday in Firth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristin Syde carries her niece Margot Wyrick, 1, as she runs with her daughter Anna Syde, 6, during the Mayor's Run Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo/BN/LL's players celebrate after defeating Waverly in the B-2 District final at Sam Crawford Field on Friday in Wahoo.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players take turns kissing the A-2 District championship plaque after defeating Elkhorn South on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East JV's Reid Voog loses his grip on his golf club after driving the ball from the sixth hole tee box during the LPS Boys Golf Championship on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cars drive across a bridge along North 27th street, as a low water level measuring around 2.0 ft reveals the creek bed underneath, one year before on the same date the water level was measuring nearly 4 ft, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Lincoln. Drought conditions have gotten so bad in Lancaster County that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared it a disaster area. This most recent announcement expands drought disaster designations to more than two-thirds of the state's counties. Last month, the department designated 55 counties as primary disaster areas.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden (center), along with his brother-in-law Rob Treptow at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adam Morefeld is hugged by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
An excavator works to clear debris from the area where a section of the Gold's Building once stood as redevelopment of the site continues on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, along 11th and N streets in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Arwen Wiechman, third grade, spins around while learning ballet during the Everett Community Learning Center after-school program on Monday. Dancers from the American Ballet Theatre led the students in dance exercises in advance of the company's performances on Tuesday and Wednesday of "Giselle" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
