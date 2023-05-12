The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Country concert kickoff

Kenny Chesney is performing at the places that were instrumental in his rise to country superstardom and will be back in one of those cities Saturday night.

Lincoln is where Chesney first appeared 22 years ago, selling out Pershing Auditorium on one of his first headlining tours. Chesney returned to the Capital City two years later, playing a Nebraska State Fair concert at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

And he’ll be one of the few artists to have played Pinnacle Bank Arena three times. Chesney’s arena concert will be between a pair of Pinewood Bowl shows in Lincoln’s summer concert season kickoff week.

Lincoln man sentenced

A Lincoln man was sentenced to prison Thursday for causing the 2021 death of his neighbor, who fell down the stairs during a scuffle between them caught on video by neighbors through their peephole.

Timothy McPeak pleaded no contest to manslaughter for causing Luis Noguera Comas' death March 20, 2021 unintentionally during the assault.

A Lancaster County district judge ultimately sentenced McPeak to eight to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a serious matter where someone lost their life.

Kale Fountain's journey

The state’s high school leader in career home runs comes from a baseball household. And Kale Fountain’s family’s investment in the sport has already paid off in a big way with two Division One commitments.

Kale committed to Florida State when he was just 14 years old. But, this journey hasn’t been without adversity. The Journal Star’s Luke Mullin has the story as we gear up for a week at the state baseball tournament.

