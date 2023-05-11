The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

Headache for residents

Barricades have been diverting traffic from West A Street since January, as the city works to improve the street from Southwest Fifth Street to the western city limits.

The construction project, which will upgrade the city sewer in the area and includes roundabouts and repaving on A Street, is projected to end in late 2024. The road is closed from Southwest 23rd Street to Southwest 40th Street, forcing cars to enter residential neighborhoods.

For Roberta Nichols and her neighbors on West Washington Street, which runs beside A Street, this has led to unwanted traffic and noise in what was once a peaceful neighborhood.

"This is horrible. It's everyday, 24-7," Nichols said.

No COVID-19 patients

One day before the pandemic-era health emergency was set to expire, Bryan Health reached a milestone as of Wednesday morning.

The Lincoln-based hospital system said that Wednesday was the first time since COVID-19 first reared its head locally in March 2020 that it did not have a single patient in the hospital because of the disease.

The health system said it has cared for about 4,200 COVID-19 patients over the past 38 months. Lancaster County recorded 69 official cases last week, its lowest weekly total in more than a year.

Big Ten tourney

And, just last month, the Nebraska softball team seemed to be a shoe-in for the NCAA tournament.

Instead, the Huskers will be playing for their postseason lives this week at the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers will likely need to win at least one game for their season to have a chance at continuing beyond this weekend.

No. 4-seeded Nebraska has a bye in the first round and will face the winner of Illinois and Wisconsin on Thursday, with Northwestern looming as a possible semifinal opponent the next evening. Nebraska can guarantee itself a spot in a regional by winning the tournament, as it did a year ago.

