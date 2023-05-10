The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Nearly 4,000 student loan borrowers in Nebraska have had their student loan debt wiped out after a temporary expansion to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

The White House said this week that more than $230 million in Nebraska's student loan debt was wiped out between October 2021 and April 2023.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program clears the debt for individuals who work as teachers, librarians, law enforcement or for nonprofits and have consistently paid their loans for 10 years.

Lied Center's new season

The Lied Center released its schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Blues Brothers’ September 22nd show will kick off the Lied’s 36-event season that will run through June 17th, 2024, when the Glenn Miller Orchestra will return to the Lied.

Return is the keyword for the Lied’s new season. That will start on September 24th, with acclaimed pianist Emanuel Ax, and will include performances by some of the world’s greatest artists who have, over the decades, become Lied regulars.

Vying for state

Tuesday was a big day for many high school athletes around the state.

In Omaha, eight Class A girls teams took the state soccer tournament stage at Morrison Stadium, including city teams Southwest, Pius X and East.

It was also district track as athletes braved the rain to secure their spots at the state meet. Check out all of coverage from the prep Extra team.

That’s it for Wednesday, May 10. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Photos: Class A girls play first-round games at state soccer tournament