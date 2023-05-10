The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Nearly 4,000 student loan borrowers in Nebraska have had their student loan debt wiped out after a temporary expansion to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
The White House said this week that more than
$230 million in Nebraska's student loan debt was wiped out between October 2021 and April 2023.
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program clears the debt for individuals who work as teachers, librarians, law enforcement or for nonprofits and have consistently paid their loans for 10 years.
Lied Center's new season
The Blues Brothers’ September 22nd show will kick off the Lied’s 36-event season that will run through June 17th, 2024, when the Glenn Miller Orchestra will return to the Lied.
Return is the keyword for the Lied’s new season. That will start on September 24th, with acclaimed pianist Emanuel Ax, and will include performances by some of the world’s greatest artists who have, over the decades, become Lied regulars.
Vying for state
Tuesday was a big day for many high school athletes around the state.
In Omaha, eight Class A girls teams took the state soccer tournament stage at Morrison Stadium, including city teams Southwest, Pius X and East.
It was also district track as athletes braved the rain to secure their spots at the state meet.
Check out all of coverage from the prep Extra team.
That’s it for Wednesday, May 10. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Photos: Class A girls play first-round games at state soccer tournament
Pius X's Emily Krings and Lincoln Southwest's Izzie Kiser vies after the ball in the first half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Emily Krings battles Lincoln Southwest's Izzie Kise for posseion of the ball in the first half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane and Pius X's Cammie Hodge attempt to head the ball off of a throw in in the first half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest runs to celebrate after defeating Lincoln Pius X in a penalty kick shootout
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pius X goal keeper Catthi Pham makes dives to stop the Lincoln Southwest from scoring in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest celebrates with goal keeper Mallory Arehart (purple), winning an overtime penalty shoot 5-3 against Lincoln Pius X
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
during the Class A girls state soccer tournament, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest celebrates after winning a overtime penalty shoot 5-3 against Lincoln Pius X
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A young fan cheers while sitting on a railing in an overtime period
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Brooklyn Shotkoski collides with Lincoln Southwest's Mallory Arehart in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane and Lincoln Pius X's Grace Diederich battle for possession
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fans mill about on the upper concourse while Millard West takes on Lincoln East in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Page Monson hugs MaKynlie Cade after Cade scores in the second overtime period against Millard West
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Annie Mulder kicks the ball away ahead of a steal attempt by Millard West's Abby Hutteger in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Kennedy Moore and Lincoln East's Grace Peterson chase down a long pass in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Kennedy Moore defends the ball from Lincoln East's Keely Yager in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Kennedy Moore kicks the ball past Lincoln East's Kate Eggett in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Annie Mulder, Bella Bingham and Page Monson (from left) celebrates as the second overtime period draws to a close, securing The Spartans 2-1 win over Millard West
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's MaKynlie Cade vies for the ball against Millard West's Chloe Hazzard in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Alyssa French and Lincoln East's MaKynlie Cade compete for possesion of the ball in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West takes on Lincoln East in the second half
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Alyssa French (left) attempts to block a pass by Lincoln East's Lexi Robinson
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Bella Bingham (center) battles for possesion with Millard West's Madi Rhodes (left) and Abby Hutteger
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
