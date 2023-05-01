The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today’s top stories.

Lincoln mayoral race

There’s just one more day until voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Lincoln City General Election. In the race for mayor between incumbent Leiron Gaylor Baird and former state Sen. Suzanne Geist, two issues repeatedly rise to the top: public safety and Geist’s voting record.

Gaylor Baird has attacked Geist’s voting record on a number of controversial issues in the Legislature, saying her views are too extreme and don’t reflect Lincoln’s values. Geist has countered that she would focus on only city business and not divisive social issues that divide the community.

Attack ads supporting Geist paint a picture of rising crime in Lincoln; Gaylor Baird says those are cherry-picked numbers that distort the truth.

Legislative agenda

Despite this year's filibuster-laden travails that have blocked and delayed action on major legislation while burning this session's 90-day legislative clock, senators will be able to address all the major issues still pending before they adjourn, Speaker John Arch says.

Before the 2023 legislative session is complete in about a month, tax reduction bills, the two-year state budget package, school aid reform, tax exemptions for donations to private schools, a green light to proceed with construction of a new state prison and voter photo ID legislation will all be considered.

"I think when we're done we can look back and say that we were able to accomplish what we were sent here to do,” Arch said.

Nebraska probation office failed to pay for months

And, the January rollout of a new payment portal for healthcare providers treating Nebraskans on probation came with technical challenges that went undetected for more than two months and left some providers unpaid for longer.

A breakdown in the Nebraska's Office of Probation Administration new payment portal led to a backlog of roughly 1,500 of unpaid bills.

It's not clear exactly how much money the state owed providers when the backlog peaked, but the office processed 1,215 vouchers that amounted to nearly $2 million in payments over the last week of April. At least some of those payments had been requested weeks or months ago, causing financial stress for some providers that were waiting on thousands of dollars in unpaid vouchers.

The probation office hopes to clear the backlog — which they attributed to "growing pains and a new IT system" — in the next two weeks.

That’s it for Monday, May 1. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year Sebastian's Table - September Red Lobster - September Valentino's - October Praire Plate - October Taco John's - October Dino's - November Nitro Burger - January La Paloma - April Burrito Express - April The Parthenon - June Rutabagas - December Big Sal's - June Brewsky's South - December Boxcar BBQ - June Juice Stop - May Grannyweavs - June