The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

Lawmakers advance tax credit bill

A bill that would offer tax credits for donations to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools has now made it further than all previous attempts in the Nebraska Legislature, gathering enough votes to pass the first round of debate Wednesday.

The bill is the latest in a string of similar bills intended to provide more school choice opportunities. The bill overcame a three-day filibuster Wednesday before advancing in a 31-12 vote.

As introduced, LB753 would make $25 million dollars available for credits in 2024, with annual increases in the program of up to 25% possible in future years. A committee amendment that also was approved Wednesday would keep the program at $25 million dollars for two years, then allow it to grow to a maximum of $100 million dollars a year.

The Legislature has considered similar measures in each of the last five years, but all have failed. Last year’s proposal fell five votes short on a filibuster-ending cloture motion. This time around, the bill narrowly overcame the first-round filibuster.

'Turtle Island'

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has had an ambitious vision for a long time.

By the time a student graduates from Lincoln Public Schools, the Lied Center hopes they will have taken in three of its shows -- in fourth and sixth grade and high school.

Officials this week moved one step closer to realizing that vision when it invited all LPS sixth graders to take in "Ajijaak on Turtle Island," an elaborate puppet show in which cranes soar and Native culture comes to life through music and dance.

State basketball

And, The boys state basketball tournament rolls on today with games in Classes B, C2 and D2.

That’s it for Thursday, March 9. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.