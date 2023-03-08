The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

Apartments planned at 18th and N

Speedway Properties wants to turn a surface parking lot at 18th and N streets into a five-story apartment building.

The complex, which would be built on the southwest corner of the intersection, would have 84 apartments in a combination of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Money in city elections

If there's one issue that will come to dominate city elections it may be money. This is turning into the most expensive mayoral election in Lincoln’s history.

Republican mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist has raised over $1 million in cash and in-kind contributions, with more than $900,000 coming from Tom Peed, Sandhills Publishing and Pete Ricketts. Together Nebraska, a conservative PAC has raised $660,000. So far they've spent just $40,000 to oppose the mayor.

Incumbent Democratic mayoral candidate Leirion Gaylor Baird has raised more than $746,000 so far.

The Peeds have donated to two city council races — Taylor Wyatt, who is challenging incumbent James Michael Bowers and Wayne Reinwald, who's one of four candidates running for Tammy Ward's seat in northwest Lincoln.

State basketball

And, boys basketball teams are ready to take the state tournament stage beginning this morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.

Lincoln has three schools in the Class A bracket for the first time since 2009. How have the battles waged during a resurgent year for the city prepared East, Southeast and North Star for this week?

That's it for Wednesday, March 8.

