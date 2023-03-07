The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

City Council holds hearing on Haymarket development

The Lincoln City Council on Monday held a public hearing on a proposed luxury high-rise in the city’s Historic Haymarket.

Opponents of the Lincoln Bold development at Ninth and P streets told the City Council their concerns include a lack of parking and the developers’ request for a record $24.1 million in tax-increment financing.

Some neighboring Haymarket business owners also said they’re worried about the disruption the building’s construction would cause. Others have complained that the building’s height and glass façade will stand out among the historic buildings in the area.

Lincoln Bold would rise 254 feet and include 36,000 square feet of office space, 70 luxury apartment units and 33 condos. The City Council is expected to vote on the redevelopment agreement next week.

ZooFest to expand

To celebrate the Zoo Bar’s 50th anniversary, ZooFest, the annual July street festival, will expand to three days.

This summer's festival will feature a lineup that pays homage to the country’s longest running blues club as well as bands new to the Zoo Bar crowd. The festival will wrap up with performances by many of the Lincoln bands who have played the bar over five decades.

Rhule discusses offseason plan

And Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule recently detailed an offseason plan that includes a competition in which points are earned for on-field performance and off-the-field diligence.

It’s been a hit with Husker players, including transfer linebacker Chief Borders, who said he can feel the team’s brotherhood growing stronger.

Read the full story at JournalStar.com/Huskers.

That’s it for Tuesday, March 7th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.