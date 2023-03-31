The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

New airline coming to Lincoln

A startup airline plans to start flying out of Lincoln this summer, bringing flights to destinations both new and familiar. Red Way will start flying from the Lincoln Airport sometime in early to mid-June, officials said Thursday.

It initially plans to provide seasonal flights to seven different cities: Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Dallas; Las Vegas; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; and Orlando.

The plan is to offer two flights each week to each city. One-way fares on some of the routes will start as low as $59.

Family remembers 22-month-old boy

And two weeks after the death of 22-month-old Rudy Requejo Jr., the boy's family is celebrating and remembering the joy he brought into their lives, even as they continue to grieve.

The boy’s death under the supervision of mother Brittany Cook and boyfriend Joshua Tackett is still under investigation by the Lincoln Police Department. Both have been charged with child abuse resulting in death.

The boy’s father, Rudy Requejo-Ybarra, and other family members spoke to the Journal Star about the boy’s life and what he meant to their family.

Several said the boy brought them closer together, with one family member saying he “would just light up the room.”

Osborne to speak at coaches clinic

And name, image, likeness and the transfer portal are among the changes in college football since Tom Osborne walked the sidelines at Nebraska.

But his wisdom still carries a lot of weight. And that’s why he will be the keynote speaker at Nebraska’s coaches clinic this weekend.

Husker coach Matt Rhule said, “It’s just gold. Absolute gold. I think every one of our coaches will have a pen in-hand as he speaks at the clinic.”

