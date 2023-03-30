The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.

Electric scooters

In a sure sign of spring: electric scooters are back on Lincoln’s streets.

Lincoln, which turned its 16-month pilot program into a permanent offering last fall, had scooters on the streets for a short time, but then winter stopped all of that.

The city is contracting with two vendors: Lime and Bird Global. Earlier this month, Lime announced it had relaunched its e-scooters in Lincoln, and Bird will launch its scooters Saturday.

When electric scooters finished their trial run and became permanent, the city expanded the operating area and hours in an effort to encourage more environmentally friendly forms of transportation.

Update on homicides in south Lincoln

The Lincoln woman accused of purposefully running over and killing two maintenance workers Monday at her apartment complex allegedly tried to kill a third man, according to new court filings.

Taylor Bradley drove her sedan off the roadway and into a grassy area at The Lodge apartments, where she ran over the two men, police alleged in court records filed Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors charged Bradley with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 45-year-old Ronald E. Gonzalez-Rivas and 42-year-old Christopher J. Karmazin, who were both longtime employees of the company managing The Lodge.

Bradley was also charged with three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of attempt of a Class 1 felony for attempting to kill a third man, prosecutors said in the six-count complaint.

‘Playing loud’

And, last season was a confusing one for Rahmir Johnson. The Nebraska running back came into last fall as the team’s leading rusher but didn’t see true playing time until the last game of the season.

The new coaching staff sees the potential in Johnson. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday that Johnson is “playing loud” and that he’s been impressed with his play this offseason.

Luke Mullin has the full story on how Johnson is viewing 2023 as a bounce-back year.

