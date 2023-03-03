The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

2022-23 construction season

Residents who regularly drive along the well-worn streets in the Country Club neighborhood, those who traverse through Indian Village or Capitol View, along the streets in Piedmont or Trendwood or University Place — take heart.

Portions of your neighborhood streets are among the 20 new projects in the city’s 2022-23 construction season plans, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday.

The projects will total 44 million dollars — about 13 million of which will be paid for with revenue from the quarter-cent sales tax voters passed in 2019.

Those projects include 21 lane miles of residential streets, 23 lane miles of arterials and nearly 6 miles of sidewalks.

Fake 'swatting' calls

A series of fake school shooting calls came into law enforcement agencies across Nebraska on Thursday, part of a larger trend nationally, officials say.

There was no credibility to calls that targeted at least 10 schools, from Omaha to Lincoln to Gering and Valentine, the Nebraska State Patrol said. In some cases, the calls prompted dramatic police responses and sent schools into lockdown.

"A lot of families, a lot of kids, a lot of teachers have been victimized," Gov. Jim Pillen said in a Thursday afternoon news conference with officials from the State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education.

It's unclear where the calls originated and if they were the work of one or more people, but officials vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Nebraska falls to Michigan State

And, Michigan State made four straight shots to start the fourth quarter, quickly turning a close game to a 10-point lead.

The Spartans then withstood a late Nebraska charge to beat the Huskers 67-64 in the second round of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament Thursday in Minneapolis.

Nebraska got a first-round bye, so this was a quick trip for the Huskers. Nebraska has lost five of its past seven games, and now has to wait nine days to see if it will play in the NCAA Tournament or WNIT.

That's it for Friday, March 3.

