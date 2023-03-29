The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.

Early childhood education

Lincoln Public Schools is set to embark on the next funded phase of the 2020 bond program, which includes a more than $7 million investment in early childhood education.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education approved contracts with four firms to begin design work on the fourth phase of the $290 million bond issue voters approved three years ago.

The next phase includes more than $11 million dollars in projects, including early childhood additions at five elementary schools, renovations at the Arts and Humanities Focus Program and classroom enhancements at Irving and Pound middle schools.

Judge dismisses Fiji lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s chapter of Phi Gamma Delta — better known as Fiji — alleging administrators leveled multiple suspensions against the organization in retaliation of its members' political speech.

The lawsuit, which was filed in February 2022, originated with a series of suspensions leveled against the fraternity dating back to January 2017, when participants of a Women's March alleged members of Fiji had hurled sexually harassing comments at them.

Attorneys for the fraternity alleged UNL stigmatized the chapter and deprived it of due process by public statements that were made. The fraternity also argued it had been targeted for enhanced punishments because of its members' support for former President Donald Trump, speech protected by the First Amendment.

But, ultimately the judge found the arguments brought by the fraternity alleging it had faced harsher sanctions unconvincing.

‘Everything’s new for him’

And, Jeff Sims isn’t used to the Nebraska cold yet, but he’s getting there. The transfer quarterback from Georgia Tech is learning how to throw in the cold weather … both footballs and snowballs.

Matt Rhule said Tuesday QUOTE “Everything’s new for him. Jeff brings a dynamic element to the game in that he can throw and run and is really smart and is a great teammate.”

Amie Just has the deep dive on Sims, who is going through the learning curve under a new offense.

That’s it for Wednesday, March 29. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023