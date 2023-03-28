The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

New rules proposed in Legislature

After a contentious few days in the Nebraska Legislature last week, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard introduced a motion to suspend and amend the permanent rules of the Legislature to limit filibustering tactics.

Legal observers and political scientists who spoke to the Journal Star see the move as further erosion of the norms that once insulated Nebraska from the kind of political polarization seen in Washington.

Multiple state senators have promised to filibuster every bill that comes to the floor for the remainder of the legislative session after a proposal banning Nebraska transgender youth from seeking gender-affirming care advanced to second-round consideration last week.

Senators had the day off Monday, but will return to the floor Tuesday as the body shifts from half-days of debate and committee hearings to all-day debate.

Pillen tours Hexagon Agility facility

And Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen got an up-close look Monday at Hexagon Agility, a growing company that makes composite tanks for alternative fuels.

Pillen met executives of the company and toured its Lincoln facility at the Lincoln Airport's industrial park.

Hexagon Agility traces its roots to 1963 when it got its start as Lincoln Composites by what was then Brunswick Corporation.

Pillen said he was inspired by the "innovation and entrepreneurship" he saw at Hexagon.

NU looks back on beach volleyball season

The Nebraska volleyball team is back in the gym for spring practice, fresh off perhaps the best beach volleyball season it has ever had.

Brent Wagner chats with Husker assistant coach Jaylen Reyes on Nebraska’s time on the beach, which was highlighted by wins against rival Texas and Oregon.

“You could feel the buzz on the beach,” said Reyes of the Nebraska and Texas match that was played in Hawaii.

That’s it for Tuesday, March 28th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.