Mobile breast milk sharing program

Leaders of the Malone Community Center recently unveiled their latest maternal wellness program: a mobile breast milk sharing initiative.

“We had been wanting to do some type of milk share (program) for a while now,” said Jillian Boldt, the director of maternal wellness at the Malone Center.

Boldt said they used inspiration from a similar program in Wisconsin with one key difference: the Malone Center’s would be mobile. Boldt said they wanted to be able to eliminate transportation as a barrier.

The van, which features a ThermoKing deep freezer, will be capable of keeping breast milk at minus 8 degrees while delivering within a two-hour radius of Lincoln and Omaha.

Chief Standing Bear stamp

Six years after her award-winning documentary — “Standing Bear’s Footsteps” — aired on PBS, Christine Lesiak received a call from the United States Postal Service.

Chief Standing Bear was nominated to appear on a stamp by the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee in 2017.

In February of 2018, the USPS team began reaching out to people who knew Chief Standing Bear’s life and biography. Now, more than five years after its conception, a stamp honoring Chief Standing Bear is set to be released on May 12.

Lakeview student a published author

And, a Lincoln fifth-grader has published her very own book.

Lakeview Elementary School student Brooklyn Green recently published her own chapter book titled "Act" — complete with her own illustrations, cover, ISBN, binding and all.

The book follows a sixth grader named Grace Bennington in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, who tries out for a school play and must unravel a mystery when some key props go missing.

Copies of "Act" are now available in libraries at schools like Rousseau, Lakeview, Calvert and Irving as well as the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors at Bennett Martin Public Library.

