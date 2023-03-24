The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

LB574 advances

Supporters of a bill that would ban most gender-affirming care for Nebraskans under the age of 19 voted to end a filibuster and advance the proposal to second-round consideration on Thursday.

At the end of eight hours of emotional and often personal floor speeches spread across three days, the bill from Sen. Kathleen Kauth was backed by 33 lawmakers – the minimum needed – and a vote was forced just before noon.

The bill would prohibit transgender youth from seeking treatments like puberty blockers, hormones, or gender-altering surgeries.

The bill now waits for the second of three rounds of debate under the Unicameral system. Opponents of the bill signaled they plan to continue filibustering every bill that comes to the floor, even those they support, to run out the clock so the bill does not get another round of debate.

Parental leave

Lincoln could become the first city in the state to offer paid parental leave – a way to help recruit and retain employees in a tight labor market.

The proposal, which has been approved by the city’s personnel board and will be on first reading with the City Council Monday, would give employees six weeks paid leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child.

Paid leave would be available to full-time birthing and non-birthing parents. If the council passes the proposal, it would go into effect immediately for non-union employees, and the city has offered to reopen negotiations with the unions to add it to their contracts.

Record home sale

His five-bedroom, eight-garage home in The Ridge neighborhood sold for $3.5 million in late November, according to Lancaster County property records.

That is the highest price paid for a home in Lincoln since 1997 and is probably an all-time record, according to the Realtors Association of Lincoln.

