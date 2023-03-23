The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

'This is my reality'

As debate over a bill banning transgender youth from seeking gender-affirming care continued in the Legislature on Wednesday, an Omaha state senator shared for the first time how personal the issue is for her.

Sen. Megan Hunt, who has helped lead the opposition to LB574, told other lawmakers about the challenges she and her son Ash have faced to get care after Ash came out as trans.

Hunt said the arguments made in support of the bill did not reflect the reality her family has experienced. Supporters of LB574 are expected to vote to end debate on Thursday at the Legislature.

Mother charged in son’s death

The mother of a 22-month-old Lincoln boy who died after months of suspected child abuse has been arrested and charged for her alleged role in the child's death.

According to court filings, Brittany Cook repeatedly ignored clear signs of abuse displayed on her son's body up to the day she finally took him to the hospital on March 12 — after suspected abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, Joshua Tackett, had left the child brain dead.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged the Lincoln woman with child abuse resulting in death. Tackett was hit last week with the same charge in addition to two felony gun charges.

In harrowing court records filed Wednesday afternoon, police offered the most detailed accounting yet of the alleged abuse that led up to the death of the 22-month-old, who died Friday at a hospital in Omaha after being declared brain dead two days earlier.

Pro volleyball

And, former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik will have options for pro volleyball next fall.

Kubik was selected in the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball College Draft, when six collegiate stars were invited to play in the third season of the league next fall in Mesa, Arizona.

Kubik, who was the Number 6 pick, has already played professionally in Puerto Rico, and could have other overseas pro options next fall.

