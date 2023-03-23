The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.
'This is my reality'
As debate over a bill banning transgender youth from seeking gender-affirming care continued in the Legislature on Wednesday, an
Omaha state senator shared for the first time how personal the issue is for her.
Sen. Megan Hunt, who has helped lead the opposition to LB574, told other lawmakers about the challenges she and her son Ash have faced to get care after Ash came out as trans.
Hunt said the arguments made in support of the bill did not reflect the reality her family has experienced. Supporters of LB574 are expected to vote to end debate on Thursday at the Legislature.
Mother charged in son’s death
The mother of a 22-month-old Lincoln boy who died after months of suspected child abuse has been arrested and charged for her alleged role in the child's death.
According to court filings,
Brittany Cook repeatedly ignored clear signs of abuse displayed on her son's body up to the day she finally took him to the hospital on March 12 — after suspected abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, Joshua Tackett, had left the child brain dead.
Prosecutors on Thursday charged the Lincoln woman with child abuse resulting in death. Tackett was hit last week with the same charge in addition to two felony gun charges.
In harrowing court records filed Wednesday afternoon, police offered the most detailed accounting yet of the alleged abuse that led up to the death of the 22-month-old, who died Friday at a hospital in Omaha after being declared brain dead two days earlier.
Pro volleyball
Kubik was selected in the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball College Draft, when six collegiate stars were invited to play in the third season of the league next fall in Mesa, Arizona.
Kubik, who was the Number 6 pick, has already played professionally in Puerto Rico, and could have other overseas pro options next fall.
Top Journal Star photos for March 2023
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a woman drove her car through a window of LincOne Federal Credit Union near 48th and Vine streets on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she scores a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig scores a layup over Waverly defenders in the first half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Sidney bench jumps for joy after defeating Beatrice during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (left) and Mallory Hansen celebrate the win against York during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (left) embraces Mya Babbitt (center) after defeating Lincoln High during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) lets out a scream after scoring a basket against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Joshua Evans (10) and Rickey Loftin (1) holds up "W"s after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Using an in camera double exposure, A cheerleader's pom-pom is used to frame Millard North's Neal Mosser as he blocks a layup attempt by Elkhorn South's Evan Werner in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Paraeducator Neldy Fernandez (left) helps kindergarten student Roselie Horton pick a crayon color at Elliott Elementary School on Thursday. Fernandez also works with many other students as part of a program through Lincoln Literacy, including those with special needs.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Crete's Benjamin Ehlers (center) dives into the crowd after defeating Elkhorn during a Class B state tournament game Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Thomas James adjust the Native American regalia of his grandson, Bird James, in the hallway before players take the court during a Class D-2 state tournament game Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) reacts after an and-one call against Ogallala during a Class C-1 state tournament semifinal game on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey celebrates after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
SEM's Colt Schroeder (right) attempts to score three-points over Wynot's Dylan Heine (first right) in the second half during a Class D-2 state semifinal tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (right) blocks a shot from Auburn's Skyler Roybal during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs (right) smiles after leading the Bluejays to back-to-back state titles as Ty Carey (left) smiles after defeating Auburn in a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrates and holds up ones with their fingers after defeating Platteview in the Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin hugs Carter Ruse as he exits the floor just before the end of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Young Freeman fans cheer on their team during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Piper Hayes, (pink) leads dancers through a short course called 'Time for Heelz,' as part of the American College Dance Association North-Central Conference on Tuesday at UNL's Temple Building. More than 330 people from 22 universities registered to attend the conference hosted by UNL. The conference included classes, feedback, presentations and meetings, along with the four adjudication concerts. The American College Dance Association supports dance in higher education through regional conferences like the one hosted by UNL.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pius X senior and North Texas soccer commit Bree Korta poses for a portrait using multiple exposures to highlight one journey of her life at Pius with the "bolt" hand symbol to the start of her next journey at North Texas with the "eagle claw", taken at Pius X on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A car fire at 620 S 17th St. blazes on through a snow storm as Lincoln Fire and Rescue circle the vehicle to assess the best way to put out the flames on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Delaney Gove of Ogallala, 13, (center) hides her face in embarrassment after family and friends, including Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Shirey (center right) and Capt. Rachell Rowley (right), singing her a birthday song during a send-off ceremony for Army National Guard's 1-134th Cavalry, Friday, March 17, 2023, at Atlas Readiness Center in Yutan. Shirey is one of the 13 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers being deployed to Europe in the coming days.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Roman Asaro eats beer-soaked cereal during the annual Lucky Charms eating contest at Mckinney's Irish Pub as part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Friday, March 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A Bluejay hops along the branch of a pine tree on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Holmes Lake. Blustery conditions and overcast skies made for a drowsy Tuesday in Lincoln. Days ahead will see much of the same, with a chance of rain dotted throughout the week.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
