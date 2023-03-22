The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

LB574 debate

On Tuesday, state senators began debate on a bill from Sen. Kathleen Kauth that would prohibit transgender youth from seeking gender-affirming care in Nebraska.

Lawmakers spent most of the debate's opening hours arguing over procedural motions that have been introduced in an effort to kill Kauth's bill, which is similar to legislation being considered in other states across the country.

The Legislature will resume debate over LB574, which has already been the subject of weeks of filibustering from Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, when they convene again on Wednesday.

Pool regulations

The city's efforts to annex 77 acreages in southeast Lincoln will likely result in some updated safety rules for Lincoln homeowners who have swimming pools and hot tubs. It’s an attempt to lessen the burden for acreage owners who will see higher property taxes and have to adhere to other city regulations that they were not required to comply with as county residents.

City ordinance currently requires fences around all in-ground pools. The proposed change would allow certain pool covers with alarms to be used instead. City officials said the technology on such pool covers has improved enough that they're much safer than they used to be.

The ordinance also added the requirement to hot tubs and spas, though health department officials told the City Council Monday that while above-ground hot tubs must have covers, they don't need to have alarms.

Stone Saunders visits Nebraska

And, one of the nation's top 2025 quarterbacks took in Nebraska football's Tuesday spring practice.

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders posted multiple messages on social media about his trip to NU. The 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania, Saunders threw 54 touchdowns this season in leading his team to a Class 4A state title.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is a four-star prospect and told 247 Sports he intends to visit Notre Dame, Tennessee, Clemson and Georgia later this month.

That's it for Wednesday, March 22.

