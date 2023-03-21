The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Huskers hit the field for first spring practice

The Nebraska football team got to work bright and early Monday morning for the first on-field team practice of the Matt Rhule era. A first-day-of-school vibe filled the chilly North Stadium concourse as the coach and players spoke about where they’re at and where they’re headed.

Rhule felt good about his players’ mentality after the first of 14 practices between now and the spring game, saying “I'm just trying to get us a little bit better every day.”

Fans will get their first glimpse of the Huskers at the annual Red-White spring game on April 22.

Until then, keep up to date with what Rhule and others are saying about the team at JournalStar.com/Huskers.

Early vote ballots sent out for April 4 primary

And the first batch of early vote ballots are in the mail. Voters who requested them should begin seeing them in their mailboxes by the end of the week, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen.

The primary election is April 4, while the general election will be May 2.

Races on the ballot include Lincoln mayor, City Council, Board of Education and Airport Authority.

For information on all the candidates in the spring primary, check out our Voter's Guide.

Hospital leaders warn of looming financial crisis

And Nebraska hospital leaders say they are facing a financial crisis as costs to care for patients continue to soar while reimbursement rates aren't keeping up with inflation.

The Nebraska Hospital Association said the average net operating margin for the state's hospitals declined from 6.6% in 2021 to 1.8% last year. The group said more than half of hospitals operated at a loss.

Association president Jeremy Nordquist called the current situation “unsustainable” for Nebraska hospitals and said some are in a “financial crisis.”

That’s it for Tuesday, March 21. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.