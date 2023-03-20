The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.
Ukrainian student thriving at Lincoln Lutheran
More than a year after Russia invaded Ukraine,
Evelina Rylska is thriving at Lincoln Lutheran.
Rylska, who fled the war-torn country last March, came to Lincoln in July thanks to the help of John Kolar, a former girls soccer coach at Lincoln Lutheran. Kolar, who now lives in Switzerland, has acted as a liaison for Ukranian refugees and host families.
Kolar said there are plans to bring more Ukranian students to Lincoln Lutheran through a fund he’s helped set up with the school.
White pages no more
Whether you love them or hate them, the "white pages" have landed on doorsteps across Lincoln for decades.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission recently approved a waiver that will allow Windstream Communications to stop delivering printed phone books to thousands of customers in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. Instead, it will fulfill its directory requirement with an online listing of numbers.
That likely means that the most recent directory delivered to homes will be the last one. A Windstream spokesman said the printed phone book "no longer provides the same utility it once did."
Spring practice begins
The Matt Rhule era is officially underway as the Nebraska football team begins its spring football camp.
The Huskers had their first practice with the new coaching staff this morning, and
we’ll hear from Rhule and several Nebraska players later today.
Today’s practice was the first of 14 spring practices leading up to the annual Red-White Spring Game on April 22 at Memorial Stadium.
