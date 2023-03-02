The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

Petunia the pig

Petunia will be the name of the metal pig that adorns the reception area of the governor's office.

It's a name chosen from a list of nominees that have been suggested by visitors and it was confirmed by Gov. Jim Pillen with the enthusiastic approval of fourth graders who joined the governor at the Capitol on Wednesday, which he noted was National Pig Day.

The celebration coincided with Wednesday's observance of Nebraska Statehood Day.

Pillen, a self-described pig farmer who operates Pillen Family Farms headquartered in Columbus, invited questions from the children and told them that "it's really important to have dreams and then you go for it."

Concealed carry bill

An amendment to the latest bill allowing Nebraskans to carry concealed handguns without a permit won support from several law enforcement agencies, but a few prominent police officials remain opposed.

And the bill continued to face opposition from lawmakers. A vote is not expected until the end of the week at the earliest.

The bill, introduced by Senator Tom Brewer, would allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed-carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

Girls state basketball

The girls state basketball tournament continues today with another slate of first-round games, this time for classes B, C-2 and D-2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.

Four Lincoln teams were on the state courts Wednesday, see how those games played out. And, our sports team will be on the scene today with live updates, follow along.

That’s it for Thursday, March 2. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023