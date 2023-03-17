The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

Drought excepted to ease

A wet winter hasn't made much of a dent in Nebraska's drought so far, but relief could be on the way over the next few months.

According to the latest drought monitor, 98.6% of the state remains in at least a moderate drought, while 78.6% remains in severe drought, including Lincoln and nearly all of Lancaster County.

That's slightly better than conditions from three months ago, but things should improve through the spring and summer if a forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is correct.

The organization is forecasting a likely improvement in the drought across much of the central U.S., including Nebraska. A map it released Thursday as part of its spring outlook shows drought improving over the entire state and even ending in some areas, including parts of Southeast Nebraska.

Filibuster on pause

Floor action in the Nebraska Legislature returned to a more steady pace Thursday as lawmakers reached an agreement that could mean the end of a three-week-long filibuster.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch announced he and state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh agreed to let floor debate continue as normal, while debate on a controversial bill that was the impetus of Cavanaugh's one-woman filibuster will begin next week. However, the agreement doesn't guarantee a permanent end to her effort.

Cavanaugh has been filibustering as much as she can for the last three weeks, bringing the pace of action on the floor to a crawl. With the Legislature more than halfway through its session, her efforts have resulted in few bills advancing through the first of three rounds of debate, and none have entered the second round.

Cavanaugh was mainly protesting LB574, which would ban gender-altering care to individuals under 19. She contends the bill "legislates hate" and targets transgender children.

Spring Camp Preview

And, the Nebraska football team opens its spring schedule Monday, and there are going to be spots up for grabs under a new coaching staff.

All eyes will be on the quarterback spot, where transfer Jeff Sims will see a lot of reps with Casey Thompson and Logan Smothers sidelined by injuries.

Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

