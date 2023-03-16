The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Amendment to LB626

A co-sponsor of a bill that would ban most abortions once cardiac activity was detected in an embryo said he had "signer's remorse" in voting the bill out of committee earlier this year.⁠

On March 15, Sen. Merv Riepe introduced an amendment to the so-called "heartbeat bill" that would instead lower Nebraska's existing ban on abortion from 20 weeks to 12 weeks instead of the 6-week ban proposed by LB626.⁠

"I've spoken with some other senators, who will remain nameless, who said they think a 12-week (ban) is more reasonable, more acceptable,” Riepe said.⁠

Sen. Joni Albrecht, who introduced LB626 and made it her priority bill this year, said she did not support Riepe's amendment and will continue to push the "heartbeat" legislation as passed out of the committee.⁠

Flood on bank failure

Rep. Mike Flood, who is at the center of congressional response to the sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank in California, said Wednesday that he is impressed by the immediate federal government reaction to the potential financial crisis and remains alert to protecting the security of Nebraska banks.

Flood said, he is trying to "make sure that there is not a ripple effect" that could impact Nebraska's community banks.

As a member of the House committee, Flood participated in two conference calls organized by federal agencies to alert key members of Congress about the bank failure and its oversight response last weekend.

Now, Flood said, he will be interested in exploring “missed warning signs" that might have avoided the collapse.

March Madness

March Madness is officially here, as the NCAA men’s tournament is set for the Round of 64 today.

Eight Big Ten teams made the tournament, including Number One-seeded Purdue. Can a team from the league cut down the nets this season?

