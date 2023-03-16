The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.
Amendment to LB626
A co-sponsor of a bill that would ban most abortions once cardiac activity was detected in an embryo said he had "signer's remorse" in voting the bill out of committee earlier this year.
On March 15, Sen. Merv Riepe introduced an amendment to the so-called "heartbeat bill" that would
instead lower Nebraska's existing ban on abortion from 20 weeks to 12 weeks instead of the 6-week ban proposed by LB626.
"I've spoken with some other senators, who will remain nameless, who said they think a 12-week (ban) is more reasonable, more acceptable,” Riepe said.
Sen. Joni Albrecht, who introduced LB626 and made it her priority bill this year, said she did not support Riepe's amendment and will continue to push the "heartbeat" legislation as passed out of the committee.
Flood on bank failure
Rep. Mike Flood, who is at the center of congressional response to the sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank in California, said Wednesday that he is impressed by the immediate federal government reaction to the potential financial crisis and
remains alert to protecting the security of Nebraska banks.
Flood said, he is trying to "make sure that there is not a ripple effect" that could impact Nebraska's community banks.
As a member of the House committee, Flood participated in two conference calls organized by federal agencies to alert key members of Congress about the bank failure and its oversight response last weekend.
Now, Flood said, he will be interested in exploring “missed warning signs" that might have avoided the collapse.
March Madness
March Madness is officially here, as the NCAA men’s tournament is set for the Round of 64 today.
Eight Big Ten teams made the tournament, including Number One-seeded Purdue. Can a team from the league cut down the nets this season?
Top Journal Star photos for March 2023
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (left) and Mallory Hansen celebrate the win against York during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a woman drove her car through a window of LincOne Federal Credit Union near 48th and Vine streets on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she scores a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Sidney bench jumps for joy after defeating Beatrice during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig scores a layup over Waverly defenders in the first half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
