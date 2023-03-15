The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

Securing Lincoln's second water source

The Legislature heard a proposal from Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar seeking $200 million in federal funds to begin building a second source of drinking water for the Capital City.

The bill, which was introduced this year, would help start construction on a regional system bringing water from a new wellfield along the Missouri River to Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska.

Bostar was a co-chair of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's water advisory committee, which identified the project after 9 months of study. The senator said securing a second water source was important for the whole state because it would help prevent Lincoln from shutting off agricultural users upstream of its current wellfield near Ashland.

Nebraska Department of Education finalists

Four finalists will vie to be the next leader of the Nebraska Department of Education, including the superintendent of DC West Community Schools in Valley and two others with close ties to the Cornhusker State.

The Nebraska State Board of Education on Tuesday released its list of finalists for state Commissioner of Education, a position that opened up when Matt Blomstedt stepped down after nine years.

An ad hoc committee in charge of the search ultimately named four candidates out of the nine that applied.

The board will interview the finalists March 30. Finalists will also spend the day meeting with various groups, including board staff. The state board plans to announce its choice March 31.

Nebraska women get set for WNIT

And, the Nebraska women’s basketball team is disappointed to not be playing in the NCAA Tournament, but it’s excited for its opportunity in the WNIT.

That was the message at Pinnacle Bank Arena yesterday when Husker coach Amy Williams addressed the media and gave reporters a glimpse into their preparation for tonight’s game against Missouri State.

