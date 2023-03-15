The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Securing Lincoln's second water source
The Legislature heard a proposal from Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar seeking $200 million in federal funds to begin building
a second source of drinking water for the Capital City.
The bill, which was introduced this year, would help start construction on a regional system bringing water from a new wellfield along the Missouri River to Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska.
Bostar was a co-chair of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's water advisory committee, which identified the project after 9 months of study. The senator said securing a second water source was important for the whole state because it would help prevent Lincoln from shutting off agricultural users upstream of its current wellfield near Ashland.
Nebraska Department of Education finalists Four finalists will vie to be the next leader of the Nebraska Department of Education, including the superintendent of DC West Community Schools in Valley and two others with close ties to the Cornhusker State.
The Nebraska State Board of Education on Tuesday released its list of finalists for state Commissioner of Education, a position that opened up when Matt Blomstedt stepped down after nine years.
An ad hoc committee in charge of the search ultimately named four candidates out of the nine that applied.
The board will interview the finalists March 30. Finalists will also spend the day meeting with various groups, including board staff. The state board plans to announce its choice March 31.
Nebraska women get set for WNIT And, the Nebraska women’s basketball team is disappointed to not be playing in the NCAA Tournament, but it’s excited for its opportunity in the WNIT.
That was the message at Pinnacle Bank Arena yesterday when Husker coach Amy Williams addressed the media and gave reporters a glimpse into their preparation for tonight’s game against Missouri State.
Top Journal Star photos for March 2023
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (left) and Mallory Hansen celebrate the win against York during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a woman drove her car through a window of LincOne Federal Credit Union near 48th and Vine streets on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she scores a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Sidney bench jumps for joy after defeating Beatrice during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig scores a layup over Waverly defenders in the first half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
