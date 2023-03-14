The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

Controversial development approved

The City Council on Monday approved a controversial development of a mixed-use high-rise on the northwest corner of Ninth and P streets, which has long been home to a gas station.

The 4-2 vote allows the development of what will be the second-tallest building in Lincoln, despite concerns expressed primarily by Haymarket business owners and tenants.

Those concerns included parking and how construction would hurt Haymarket businesses, using a record $24.1 million in tax-increment financing and that the modern design didn’t fit in with the historic character of the Haymarket.

Two of the seven council members – Sandra Washington and Michelle Suarez – voted against the redevelopment agreement, but voted in favor – along with four other council members – on the ordinance that authorizes the developer to seek the $24.1 million in tax-increment financing.

Councilwoman Tammy Ward was absent from Monday's meeting.

Casino cashflow hits highpoint

February marked the strongest month yet for Nebraska's two racetrack casinos.

Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino and Grand Island Casino Resort combined to produce more than $1.34 million in gaming taxes last month, according to figures from the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission.

That marks the highest amount yet since Nebraska’s first state-licensed casino opened in September.

Based on the casino tax rate of 20%, the $1.34 million collected means the two casinos made about $6.7 million before expenses during February.

The two casinos have now generated $2.6 million in gaming taxes this year and $5.4 million since they've been open. The bulk of that money — 70% — goes into a state property tax relief fund.

Huskers near WNIT play

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will kick off WNIT play on its home floor this week.

The Huskers host Missouri State in the first round of the tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska automatically qualified for the 64-team field as the highest finisher in the Big Ten that did not make the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers reached the Sweet 16 in the WNIT in 2021.

Missouri State is 20-11 this season and finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023