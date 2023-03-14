The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.
Controversial development approved
The
City Council on Monday approved a controversial development of a mixed-use high-rise on the northwest corner of Ninth and P streets, which has long been home to a gas station.
The 4-2 vote allows the development of what will be the second-tallest building in Lincoln, despite concerns expressed primarily by Haymarket business owners and tenants.
Those concerns included parking and how construction would hurt Haymarket businesses, using a record $24.1 million in tax-increment financing and that the modern design didn’t fit in with the historic character of the Haymarket.
Two of the seven council members – Sandra Washington and Michelle Suarez – voted against the redevelopment agreement, but voted in favor – along with four other council members – on the ordinance that authorizes the developer to seek the $24.1 million in tax-increment financing.
Councilwoman Tammy Ward was absent from Monday's meeting.
Casino cashflow hits highpoint
Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino and Grand Island Casino Resort combined to produce more than $1.34 million in gaming taxes last month, according to figures from the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission.
That marks the highest amount yet since Nebraska’s first state-licensed casino opened in September.
Based on the casino tax rate of 20%, the $1.34 million collected means the two casinos made about $6.7 million before expenses during February.
The two casinos have now generated $2.6 million in gaming taxes this year and $5.4 million since they've been open. The bulk of that money — 70% — goes into a state property tax relief fund.
Huskers near WNIT play
The Nebraska women’s basketball team will kick off WNIT play on its home floor this week.
Nebraska automatically qualified for the 64-team field as the highest finisher in the Big Ten that did not make the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers reached the Sweet 16 in the WNIT in 2021.
Missouri State is 20-11 this season and finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Top Journal Star photos for March 2023
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (left) and Mallory Hansen celebrate the win against York during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a woman drove her car through a window of LincOne Federal Credit Union near 48th and Vine streets on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she scores a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Sidney bench jumps for joy after defeating Beatrice during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig scores a layup over Waverly defenders in the first half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!