Rising health care costs

With health care costs continuing to rise, Nebraskans, their employers, governments and many providers are looking for ways to save consumers money.

According to a November report, overall U.S. health care spending grew from $2.6 trillion in 2010 to $4.1 trillion in 2020, a 58% increase. Health insurance premiums have matched or exceeded that rate of increase, and many are facing higher out-of-pocket costs, as well, especially in Nebraska.

So what can people do to limit what they spend on health care?

Reinstalling Pershing mural

A small, determined group that saved the giant Pershing mural is now looking to the state for help reinstalling it.

That’s possible because of a merging of two pieces of Lincoln’s history: the 38-by-140-foot mural and Wyuka Cemetery, which was created by the Nebraska Legislature two years after the city was designated as the state capital.

Because Wyuka was established as a public charitable organization, state funds can be used to maintain or renovate it. Lincoln Sen. George Dungan introduced a bill this session to appropriate $1.5 million to help reinstall the mural near a pond in what was Lincoln’s first park. There’s a March 16 hearing on the bill.

Liz Shea-McCoy, who led the effort to save the mural, said a second phase of fundraising would raise the additional $1.5 million needed for the reinstallation.

Lincoln Literacy's program

Lincoln Literacy’s school jobs skill program has opened another avenue of employment for English language learners and helped address a crucial workforce need at the same time.

Through a nine-week online course, students learn about the various jobs offered at Lincoln Public Schools and how to navigate the application process. The class also focuses on vocabulary and concepts they’ll need in their new job to better support students.

The class is an offshoot of a one-on-one teacher preparatory class made possible through a significant gift from a Ukrainian refugee and long-time German teacher at Lincoln East who died in 2020.

