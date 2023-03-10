The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.
Sandhills Global Youth Complex
The planned Lincoln youth baseball and softball complex is getting a big donation and a new name.
With the donation, the eight-field complex that will be built at First Street and Cornhusker Highway will be called the Sandhills Global Youth Complex.
The cost of the $27 million complex is being split evenly between public and private funds. When plans for the complex were announced in September, organizers said they had raised $8.5 million in private funds and had another $1.5 million pledged.
Hiring fairs
City parks and recreation officials – hit with lifeguard shortages like cities across the country last year – are getting an
early start with two hiring fairs this month for hundreds of seasonal jobs.
During a news conference, city officials touted the benefits of taking one of the more than 450 summer jobs for the city’s parks and recreation department.
Of those jobs, about 250 of them are for lifeguards, a shortage of which caused reduced hours last year to Lincoln's pools and led to public pool closures across the country.
City Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross said they’ve seen a renewed interest in summer jobs with Lincoln’s peer cities and hope to see that happen here. Pay ranges differ depending on the job, but Stuckey-Ross said some of those pay rates have increased to attract workers.
The job fairs will be March 25.
Big Ten champion
And, Nebraska track and field athlete Darius Luff brushed off a year of disappointment in a big way. The Lincoln High graduate
spoke with reporter Brent Wagner about his path to the top of the Big Ten podium in the 60 meter hurdles after a false start ejected him from last season’s race.
Luff and the Huskers are headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA Championships this week. Luff is seeded 7th in his event, and enters with momentum.
“I finally got my Big Ten title, so I have that confidence there,” he said.
Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Top Journal Star photos for March 2023
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (left) and Mallory Hansen celebrate the win against York during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a woman drove her car through a window of LincOne Federal Credit Union near 48th and Vine streets on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she scores a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Sidney bench jumps for joy after defeating Beatrice during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig scores a layup over Waverly defenders in the first half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!