Welcome to March, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know today.

Student loan limbo

97,000 Nebraskans are in limbo as they await the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on the legality of the Biden administration’s plan to wipe out billions of dollars of student loan debt for borrowers across the country.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said he felt confident in the arguments made Tuesday before the high court on behalf of several states challenging the plan.

Six states led by Nebraska sued the administration after the program was announced last year, alleging the education secretary had exceeded the authority granted to him under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, Hilgers said the states’ opposition had nothing to do with “whether or not discharge is a good idea,” but rather whether or not the education secretary had authority to enact the plan, or if that was a move that required an act of Congress.

Inclusive playgrounds

The city received a federal grant that moves an inclusive playground in northeast Lincoln closer to reality. Construction for the Mahoney Park playground is expected to begin in 2024.

The nearly $400,000 dollar Nebraska Game and Parks Commission grant will help the city complete its strategic plan to build four new inclusive playgrounds within 5 miles of every Lincoln residence by 2038.

Also under the guidance of the city’s Inclusive Play Strategy, every new or renovated park will include inclusive features.

Girls state basketball

And, the girls state basketball tournament begins today at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center

Four Lincoln teams are in the field – three in Class A, and one in Class C-1. Follow our live updates and analysis throughout the tournament, and get ready for the action with stories on Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Christian.

