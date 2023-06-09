The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Greek house values increase

Greek chapters at the University Nebraska–Lincoln saw their building values jump nearly $1.2 million on average in one year, according to data from the Lancaster County Assessor’s Office.

“It was sticker shock. Some of these groups are probably looking at a $100,000 increase in taxes,” Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Jon Gayer said.

The Lancaster County Assessor’s Office reassessed Greek house values after they hadn’t changed during the pandemic. And this time, the office looked at how houses were valued near other Big Ten campuses.

Farmhouse Fraternity saw the largest increase out of all the Greek chapters. Their valuation in 2022 was $250,300, but that didn’t account for a complete remodeling of the house. Now, their new valuation is $7.24 million.

Red Way's inaugural flight

Red Way, dubbed as "Lincoln's airline," by its CEO Nick Wangler, began flying out of the Lincoln Airport on Thursday.

The airport's new terminal was bustling with activity Thursday morning — most of it having everything to do with Red Way's first day of flights to Orlando and Las Vegas.

There were families dressed for a day or two with Mickey Mouse. Others were ready for some sunshine with an ocean view. And there were a few businessmen in the mix as well.

And then there were officials like Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who were showing support for the city's newest air endeavor.

Huskers heading to Hollywood

And, the Nebraska football team is going to Hollywood.

The Huskers will play in California in 2024 and 2025 against new Big Ten teams UCLA and USC.

The league announced home and road opponents and revealed a “flex-and-protect” schedule format for rivalry games, which means Nebraska will continue playing Iowa every year.

That’s it for Friday, June 9. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here on Monday.

