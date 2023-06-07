The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Petition targets scholarships act

A coalition led by the Nebraska State Education Association kicked off a statewide petition drive on Tuesday to overturn a law providing tax incentives for donors to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools.

Support Our Schools Nebraska is seeking to gather 90,000 signatures in 90 days to put LB753, which was introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen, before voters next year.

If the petition drive gathers the signatures from 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, the referendum would go before voters in the November 2024 general election.

Apartment complex gets initial approval

The Lincoln City Council allowed plans for another downtown apartment complex — this one along the N Street bikeway on the southwest corner of 18th and N streets — to move forward this week.

The five-story apartment complex planned by Speedway Properties — which will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments — would help connect the Telegraph District to the downtown area.

The next step for the project is for developers and the city to hammer out a redevelopment agreement, which will include the tax increment financing details and will have to be approved by the City Council.

Nebraska's Darius Luff not done yet

And, much has changed since Darius Luff took the state’s track scene by storm as a Lincoln High freshman in 2016.

But one thing remains the same. The All-American hurdler takes great pride in exemplifying the spirit of Nebraska.

He tells Journal Star sports columnists Amie Just “I represent the whole city of Lincoln. I love that I have that image on me. We have a bunch of great people here at Nebraska that represent just the University of Nebraska, but I feel like I represent Nebraska on every level.”

Luff is one of 20 Huskers competing in the NCAA outdoor championships this week in Austin, Texas. The championships begin today, Luff is the No. 3 seed for the 110-meter hurdles.

That's it for Wednesday, June 7.

