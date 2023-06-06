The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Belitz named Department of Economic Development director

Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday named K.C. Belitz of Columbus to be the new director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Belitz is currently the CEO of the Nebraska Community Foundation and previously led community development efforts in the Columbus region for 18 years as president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pillen said Belitz will focus on "growing Nebraska" as the state confronts a major workforce shortage that ranges up to 80,000 unfilled jobs.

McCreery to perform at 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska'

Country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at the "Volleyball Day in Nebraska" event on Aug. 30 at Memorial Stadium.

When Nebraska announced the event in February, it teased a to-be-determined musical guest, leaving fans to speculate on social media.

And so it's McCreery, who is touring with Brooks & Dunn behind the success of his "Same Truck" album.

The 2011 American Idol winner sang the national anthem before the Nebraska football team's win against Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

Solich makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Nebraska football coach Frank Solich on Monday made his second appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Solich, who coached six seasons at NU from 1998 to 2003, compiled a 173-101 record as head coach, including a 58-19 mark for the Huskers before he was fired after the 2003 season. He then coached 16 years at Ohio.

Several former Husker players and head coaches, including Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney, are part of the College Football Hall of Fame, sponsored by the National Football Foundation and located in Atlanta.

That's it for Tuesday, June 4.