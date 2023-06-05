The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Off Leash

Its opening comes a week before Lincoln's second dog bar — Urban Hound — is scheduled to open at 48th and Van Dorn streets.

Off Leash is housed in a former auto body shop. Its high ceilings, 8,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor space provide dogs with plenty of room to play.

The outdoor area features a child's pool and AstroTurf to run on. Inside, polished concrete floors and a garage door that is open in the summer allows them to run inside and out.

Meanwhile, a number of tables, both inside and out, offer dog owners a place to sit and relax with a drink while their dogs play.

Data center project

Lincoln’s Google data center project appears to still be moving forward, even as the company pauses other projects elsewhere.

Some work has occurred over the past few months at the site on the northwest corner of the 56th Street interchange on Interstate 80, and some public filings suggest additional work is likely to happen soon.

Google has never publicly announced it is the company that has proposed the large data center, but the entity that filed for tax incentives is one of the company’s subsidiaries.

The data center project, originally proposed in 2019, showed a phased build-out that could include as much as 2 million feet of building space and 960 employees at the site by 2040.

Veteran to be honored

And, after 51 years, a Lincoln pilot who went missing in action during the Vietnam War will be buried today at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Larry Alfred Zich, who was 24 when the helicopter he was co-piloting went missing on April 3, 1972, will be interred with full military honors at 10 a.m.

To honor Zich, several groups will be in attendance. A flyover will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard.

That's it for Monday, June 5.

