The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

July 4 safety

It’s almost time to bust out the Fourth of July celebrations. But, before that, Lincoln residents are reminded of one of the city’s abiding messages when it comes to fireworks disposal: “If it’s in our streets, it’s in our streams.”

That message came from the city’s watershed management department. The department, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, urged Lincolnites to follow the proper steps when getting rid of their fireworks at the end of their celebrations.

Those steps include sweeping up cooled-off fireworks and soaking them in a bucket of water before disposing of them in the regular trash.

Fireworks sales in Lincoln are only on July 3-4, and they can only legally be used on those two days. If you need last-minute plans for the holiday, check out our list of 25 things to do.

Lincoln Literacy moves

After more than 20 years of operations on the corner of 9th and G streets, Lincoln Literacy has moved to a new and expanded location. The new location is offering more than four times the services it did in the past, which the nonprofit unveiled at a press conference Thursday.

The new location, a 4,000 square-foot, two-story building at 1023 Lincoln Mall, will have four classrooms — three more than the previous building — and be able to accommodate more than 40 students.

Lincoln Literacy also unveiled a $1.9 million capital campaign to fund the move, which began earlier this year. So far, the nonprofit has raised $1.5 million, including $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Carlon Jones commits

Nebraska’s recruiting blitz continued Thursday when it added Carlon Jones to its 2024 class.

He is the Huskers’ 22nd commit of the class and the seventh from the state of Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder jumped onto NU’s radar in the spring and he drew visits from position coaches Evan Cooper and Terrance Knighton, as the three-star recruit quickly became a priority target.

Jones had over 20 offers. He ultimately picked Nebraska over Oklahoma State, TCU, California, Georgia Tech and Houston.

That’s it for Friday, June 30. The Daily Minute will be back on Wednesday, July 5 after a short break for the holiday. In the meantime, stay up to date with the latest happenings at JournalStar.com.

