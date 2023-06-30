The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.
July 4 safety
It’s almost time to bust out the Fourth of July celebrations. But, before that, Lincoln residents are reminded of one of the city’s abiding messages when it comes to fireworks disposal: “If it’s in our streets, it’s in our streams.”
That message came from the city’s watershed management department. The department, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue,
urged Lincolnites to follow the proper steps when getting rid of their fireworks at the end of their celebrations.
Those steps include sweeping up cooled-off fireworks and soaking them in a bucket of water before disposing of them in the regular trash.
Fireworks sales in Lincoln are only on July 3-4, and they can only legally be used on those two days. If you need last-minute plans for the holiday,
check out our list of 25 things to do. Lincoln Literacy moves
After more than 20 years of operations on the corner of 9th and G streets,
Lincoln Literacy has moved to a new and expanded location. The new location is offering more than four times the services it did in the past, which the nonprofit unveiled at a press conference Thursday.
The new location, a 4,000 square-foot, two-story building at 1023 Lincoln Mall, will have four classrooms — three more than the previous building — and be able to accommodate more than 40 students.
Lincoln Literacy also unveiled a $1.9 million capital campaign to fund the move, which began earlier this year. So far, the nonprofit has raised $1.5 million, including $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Carlon Jones commits
Nebraska’s recruiting blitz continued Thursday when it
added Carlon Jones to its 2024 class.
He is the Huskers’ 22nd commit of the class and the seventh from the state of Texas.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder jumped onto NU’s radar in the spring and he drew visits from position coaches Evan Cooper and Terrance Knighton, as the three-star recruit quickly became a priority target.
Jones had over 20 offers. He ultimately picked Nebraska over Oklahoma State, TCU, California, Georgia Tech and Houston.
That's it for Friday, June 30. The Daily Minute will be back on Wednesday, July 5 after a short break for the holiday.
JournalStar.com.
Top Journal Star photos for June 2023
Players part of the Lincoln International FC wave flags from different countries while posing for a photo on their last day of soccer practice on Wednesday at Densmore Park in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Henry Schmid builds a new robot using LEGOs and various electronics as part of a LEGO Robotics course, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at The Bay in Lincoln. Brick-by-brick, students between fourth and ninth grades worked to assemble robots they built from LEGOs. As part of the Lincoln Public Schools Summer Technology Program, kids interested in robotics worked to build and program their robots to perform various tasks.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Florida's Michael Robertson embraces Deric Fabian after their loss to LSU, during game 3 of the NCAA College World Series championship series on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Florida relief pitcher Cade Fisher delivers to the plate against LSU in the fifth inning, during game 3 of the NCAA College World Series championship series on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
LSU's
Paul Skenes carries the trophy after defeating Florida in the game 3 of the College World Series championship series on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
LSU's Brady Neal pours a sports drink on coach Jay Johnson after the Tigers defeated Florida in the College World Series championship game Monday at Charles Schwab Field.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
LSU players celebrate the victory against Florida in the College World Series championship series final on Monday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln's Zach Keenan throws a pitch against Winnipeg on Monday at Haymarket Park.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
LSU's Alex Milazzo hurdles Florida catcher BT Riopelle to score in the fourth inning during the College World Series championship series final on Monday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Brenda Schmidt (left) and Charles Schmidt kayak at Holmes Lake on Monday. After a sunny day reaching a high the upper 80s on Monday, Tuesday could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A big warmup is in store for Wednesday, with the National Weather Service forecasting a high near 100 in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Florida players wait to celebrate Jac Caglianone's (14) home run during a College World Series championship series game against LSU on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Finn Nash, Jaro Lepic, Liam Demshock and Liam Etkes (top, from left) have their sports memorabilia, including a replica of Homeplate, signed by Florida's Philip Abner before Game 2 of the College World Series championship series on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Florida's Cade Fisher celebrates after closing out an inning against LSU during the NCAA College World Series championship, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Florida warms up during the NCAA College World Series championship, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
With $5 in hand, Lincoln City Council member Tom Beckius checks the odds on a screen before placing his bet Thursday at WarHorse Casino. While the state's gambling regulations require bets to be placed on site at the casino, gamblers can use WarHorse's app to build out their wagers, making it easier and faster to place them in person.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Alex Azevedo sits on his dad's vintage motor car before the International Speedsters Trials and Reunions road trip Thursday morning.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
David Campbell, a recent graduate from Union college's international rescue and relief program, climbs and rappels from a tree alongside Mike Mikler (not pictured) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln.
The duo, who had earlier created a giant swing, said they were climbing the trees for fun and practice. The program for International rescue and relief is a bachelor of science degree designed for students who want to serve and help others in disaster and humanitarian relief.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Southeast Community College Professor Michael Mellon teaches anatomy of the human brain to his class Tuesday in Lincoln. A change to community college funding in Nebraska will result in higher property taxes to support SCC next year, but officials say a tax credit will offset those increases.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
A'rielle Harvell (bottom), 5, slides down an inflatable water slide next to her sisters, Yahkira Harvell (top), 4, and Samirah Graham, 13, on Monday in central Lincoln. The temperature in Lincoln reached 96 on Monday and was in the 90s again on Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the 90s and mostly sunny conditions for at least the next week.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Crane removal equipment sits on Q St. between North 9th and 10th St. temporarily closing the section of Q until June 23rd, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Malone Ribbon Dancers, including Maisey Ratliff, 8, dance during Lincoln's Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Trago Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Scott Copeland (Left) and Donnette Thayer (right) play Irish folk music with friends during the Hub Farmers Market at Union Plaza park on Wednesday. The markets are Wednesdays, from 5-7 p.m., through Sept. 20.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Open Harvest employees shovel gravel at the Open Harvest ground breaking in the Telegraph District, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Dynasty Volleyball players Abigail Mullen (bottom left), Reese Messer (left), Claire Cisneros (top right), and Skyler Pierce (right) share snacks and stories with one another as they rest on the catwalk overlooking the volleyball courts ahead of their next match during the Midwest PreNationals tournament on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Sports Pavilion Lawrence in Lawrence.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fisherman Salem Alsareni, catches a 24 inch carp, weighing in at six and a half pounds at Holmes Lake, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Angela Gebhardt walks next to Star City Chorus during the Star City Pride Parade Saturday at the Nebraska state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Foster Care Closet employee Brooke Horton lifts boxes of diapers onto the bus before departing for Norfolk on Friday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor candidate Rodney Bennett answers questions from students and staff who are part of the College of Law on Thursday at the Office of the President.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Terrance McIntyre gets his hair cut by Treveon Phinney at 402 Fades Barber Shop on Thursday at Gateway Mall.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Eliana Athena Vargas Smith, 2, plays in the fountain at Union Plaza park on Wednesday, when temperatures reached 88 degrees in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Children extend their arms outward as they reach for bubbles to pop during a family fun night ice cream party on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Charles H. Gere Branch Library in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Harper Trumble (top right) dances with her cousin Keegan VanDeWater (right) while Alexis Arai y Su Grupo perform as part of the Jazz in June concert series on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln. The first performers for Jazz in June drew a sizable crowd on Tuesday. The free concert series, held each Tuesday in June, will feature two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m. Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market offered food and drinks to hungry patrons. And a bike Valet will provided free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until the end of the performance in the market.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Rev. T. Michael Williams signs the petition to repeal LB753 during Support our Schools Nebraska petition drive kickoff at the state Capitol on Tuesday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Mia Masch, 5, has her hair adjusted by her father Ian while his pet parrot Mango rests atop his shoulder during an animal blessing ceremony at First-Plymouth Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shriner clowns cover their hearts for the invocation before the Nebraska Shrine Bowl on Saturday at Cope Stadium in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A rainbow is seen near Ralston High School stadium during the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Grace Jacobson of Lincoln holds a rainbow umbrella over a coffin prop in front of the Governor's Mansion on Thursday, the final day of the legislative session.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nikita (black) jumps into the dog pool as Pearl chases after her at Off Leash Dog Bar on Wednesday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Carter Mick (10) poses for portrait , Monday, May 29, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Rebecca Rager greets her grandfather Alfred Zieg (from left) during a celebration before his birthday on Wednesday, in the Gramercy dining room on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at The Residence at Gramercy in Lincoln. 'It has been a life for sure," Alfred Zieg said during the celebration. "And on Wednesday I get to start all over again, right?"
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Muggs, a 6 year-old chocolate lab fetches his toy from the water following his dive on Saturday at Paws 4 Fun in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fire fighters clear out hot debris pulled off of 411 Mulder Dr home after alert two back yard fire, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
