Fischer launches campaign

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer kicked off her campaign for a third term in the U.S. Senate Wednesday, surrounded by a crowd of Republican officeholders and supporters.

Fischer, who is 72, will be the first Nebraska senator to seek a third term since the late Jim Exon was reelected in 1990. She was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and won reelection in 2018.

On Wednesday, she touted her record as a conservative, fighting for limited government and conservative values, while making sure that Nebraska "gets its fair share" of federal support for needed projects.

Eagle projects postponed

Two housing developments in Eagle have been put on hold and a third is being reduced in scope.

Two of the developments, which include construction of residential homes and a few commercial lots, are being delayed as the city and developers navigate turbulent economic conditions.

The other development, which was originally planned to be a 130-unit affordable housing project, has been scaled down significantly.

Home over powerhouses

Carter Nelson – the top prospect in the state for the 2024 recruiting cycle – committed to the Nebraska football program on Wednesday.

Nelson made the announcement at a packed gym in his hometown of Ainsworth. He is a four-star tight end who was pursued by programs like Alabama and Georgia.

Nelson said a recent breakfast in the Haymarket with other Nebraska recruits helped solidify his decision.

“When we were talking, we didn’t have a we-believe mentality at all because we know what we’re going to do,” Nelson said.

