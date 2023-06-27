The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Carnegie Medal

For the third time in the two years since he climbed into a burning truck to save its trapped driver, a Lincoln man is set to be honored for his heroism that day.

41-year-old Joe Cockerill is one of 16 civilians from across the U.S. and Canada set to receive a Carnegie Medal this quarter. The award is considered North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.

Cockerill's inclusion on the list comes nearly two years after the then-39-year-old entered the cab of a burning dump truck to free its unconscious driver, whose foot was caught between the seat and the center console on Sept. 23, 2021.

Spike in ticket sales

From its launch on March 30 to its first flight on June 8, Red Way, an airline created to service the Lincoln Airport, sold 10,000 tickets.

In its first two weeks of flying, it has sold 6,000 additional tickets — an increase of about 300%. The numbers coincide with Red Way beginning service to Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Red Way’s CEO Nick Wangler said the airline has had a solid start and he’s happy with the early results, but he remains curious why flights to Minneapolis and Austin have not been as popular as he hoped they'd be.

Kewan Lacy's commitment

The Nebraska football team has added another Texan to its 2024 recruiting class – and it comes at a position of need.

Lancaster, Texas, running back Kewan Lacy announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday immediately following his official visit to Lincoln.

Lacy is the first running back commit in NU's 2024 class and the 18th member overall.

Like many other skill position targets, Lacy will bring explosive speed to Nebraska's backfield. The 6-foot, 205-pound prospect has shown his speed during the high school track and field season, which new Husker coach Matt Rhule and his staff have prioritized.

