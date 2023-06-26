The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

United Methodist Church

A decades-long national debate over enforcement of sexuality laws in the United Methodist Church has come to a head, with thousands of congregations leaving the denomination over the past 3 years, including several Nebraska congregations.

Conflicting camps disagree over where the Church should be focusing its energy, with many advocating for embracing inclusion of LGBTQ+ members by allowing them to marry and join the clergy, while others staunchly oppose the practices and preach adherence to existing doctrine. Both sides agree that the status quo cannot be maintained.

The trend has played out somewhat differently in the Great Plains Conference encompassing Kansas and Nebraska, which has lost 156 congregations in 2023.

Dream Glove Co.

Curt Smith has played 13 years of minor league baseball, including a record eight seasons with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

During that time, his locker in Haymarket Park was overflowing with an assortment of baseball gloves. He said it got expensive, leading him to start his own company to sell quality baseball gloves at a reasonable price.

It was the impetus for the Dream Glove Co., which he founded with two other former professional ballplayers. The company has sold thousands of gloves in its first few years of operation.

Fourth of July festivities

And, it’s almost time to pull together all the red, white and blue in your wardrobe for this year's Fourth of July.

The majority of fireworks stands opened this weekend across Nebraska. In Lincoln, stands are only open July 3-4.

Numerous celebrations are set to occur the weekend leading up to July 4 with food trucks, music, parades and fireworks displays. Get the full list of things to do.

